Who are The Traitors in season 3? Get to know all the contestants here.

The Traitors UK season 3 began on New Year’s Day, with Claudia Winkleman welcoming a brand new cast of players to the mysterious Ardross Castle.

The contestants got off to an unexpected start, having to say goodbye to three cast members before they’d even finished their journey to the castle.

It meant the number of contestants fell from from 25 to 22 people, with host Claudia deciding who the three Traitors would be as soon as they arrived. But who are the cast members taking on The Traitors in series 3? Get to know all the contestants, including their ages, jobs and where they’re from here.

*Spoilers for The Traitors season 3 episode one ahead.*

How many contestants are in The Traitors UK series 3?

There are 22 contestants taking part in The Traitors series 3, but episode one started with 25. Before the contestants' train had even reached its destination, three players had to get off within 10 minutes or the rest of the prize fund would decrease.

The three players who volunteered themselves to disembark the train were:

Alexander, a former British diplomat.

Fozia, a community development manager.

Jack, a market trader and landscaper.

Who's in The Traitors season 3 cast?

Anna, 28, Swimming Teacher from County Wicklow, Ireland

Armani, 27, Financial Investigator from London

Charlotte, 32, Business Director from London

Dan, 33, Bank Risk Manager from Liverpool

Elen, 24, Translator from Cardiff

Francesca, 44, Interior Designer from East Sussex

Freddie, 20, Politics Student from Peterborough

Jake, 28, Project Manager from Barrow-in-Furness

Joe, 37, English Teacher from Southampton

Kasim, 33, Doctor from Cambridge

Keith, 65, Window Cleaner from Bournemouth

Leanne, 28, Veteran from North Wales

Leon, 40, Retail Store Manager from East Midlands

Linda, 70, retired Opera Singer from Hertfordshire

Lisa, 62, Anglican Priest from Cornwall

Olivia, 26, Beautician and Model from Horsham

Maia, 25, Full-time mum from Essex

Miah, 29, Call Centre Manager from Liverpool

Nathan, 39, Property Consultant from London

Tyler, 29, Barber from Leicester

Yin, 34, Doctor of Communication from Berkshire

Who are the Traitors in season 3?

Armani, financial investigator, age 27 from Essex – original Traitor

Linda, retired, age 70 from Hertfordshire – original Traitor

Minah, call centre manager, age 29, from Liverpool – original Traitor

The Traitors season 3 cast

Age: 29

Job: Care Manager

Location: Whitby

Alex said his game plan is "to be observant, trust nobody, and catalogue events as you go."

He said he might be underestimated because of his 'silly' persona: "I'm quite a funny, silly sort of character that people take at face value quite a lot. Some might assume silly equates to being stupid so, I've found that throughout my life, a lot of people have maybe overlooked me or underestimated me."

Anna

Age: 28

Job: Swimming Teacher

Location: County Wicklow, Ireland

Anna applied for The Traitors after ‘binge-watching’ a previous series in three days, saying it’s ‘the only TV show I’ve thought I’d be good at.’

She reckons her ability to control her emotions and get people on side are two qualities that will help her through the process.

Armani

Age: 27

Job: Financial Investigator

Location: London

Armani joined The Traitors with her sister, Maia, 25, and thinks her job will help her through the competition.

She said: “Day to day and in my job, I try to see whether someone has done something wrong, and I try to investigate it and discover what needs to be put right.”

Charlotte

Age: 32 (at time of filming, 33 now)

Job: Business Director

Location: London, recently moved to Hampshire

Charlotte immediately had a game plan when she met her fellow contestants, putting on a Welsh accent to sound ‘more trustworthy’, a tactic fans have branded ‘the most pointless plot twist.’

Taking note of season one’s Amanda, who was from Wales, Charlotte said: “I thought in series one, Amanda played an amazing game. She flew under the radar for so long and I wish she had got further.”

She said of her game plan as a faithful: “I’d try to be a bit like Maddy from series one and Jaz from series two, voting for who you genuinely believe is a Traitor and making it clear, rather than going with the crowd.”

Dan

Age: 33

Job: Bank Risk Manager

Location: Liverpool

Dan applied for The Traitors because ‘[He’s] always loved strategy games.’ He’s confident that he’s ‘steadfast’ in his own opinions, making decisions without being influenced by others.

He explained: “My autism means that I'm not too bothered about conforming too much, or about making people feel good. I'll be quite honest with what I say and sometimes that can make me an outcast.”

Elen

Age: 24

Job: Translator

Location: Cardiff

Elen said she could be underestimated because English is her second language while Welsh is her first but thinks this could be an advantage in the competition.

She said: “I'm a very bubbly and energetic girl. English is my second language, Welsh is my first. Because of this, I'm not as articulate in English as I am in Welsh, so people tend to associate that with being dumb.”

Francesca

Age: 44

Job: Interior Designer

Location: East Sussex

Francesca is confident she has a lot of useful skills to bring to The Traitors. She said in her interview before the show: “I trained as an actress and then I started my own interior design business without any training whatsoever.

“I’ve had to learn to be a very good judge of character. I’ve developed these skills through times of being a single mum, as well as having to work with large groups of people and deal with clients across the commercial, private and residential sector who vary quite a lot.”

She added that her game plan is ‘to be myself as much as possible’.

Freddie

Age: 20

Job: Politics Student

Location: Peterborough

Freddie predicts he’ll be competitive in The Traitors having previously been number one in the UK in the athletic sprint hurdles from the age of 14 to 17.

Having studied politics, he hopes this will help him at the round table: “I think I'm quite good at articulating points, bringing evidence to the table, being able to hold myself in arguments. I think they're all pretty important strengths you need in the game.”

Jake

Age: 28

Job: Project manager

Location: Barrow-in-Furness

Asked what he’ll bring to the competition Harry said: “All my mates always say that I’m always biting because I must get my opinions across, I can’t just sit there and just be quiet, I just have to say it as it is. So, I think that will be quite interesting.

On how he’ll figure people out if they’re lying, Jake said: “I do feel like there are certain signs that you can pick up on with people even if you have only known someone for a couple of hours.”

Joe

Age: 37

Job: English Teacher

Location: Southampton (Originally Yorkshire)

Joe thinks his career as a teacher will aid him through The Traitors competition: “Because I'm a teacher, my life is based around planning. I have to plan for every moment, every possible question, everything that could go wrong. So, I think I'm already going to be in that mode, and I think it will be helpful.”

When it comes to the missions, he’s hoping any challenges in water will be his strong suit.

Kasim

Age: 33

Job: Doctor

Location: Cambridge

Asked what he’ll bring to the game, Kasim said: “I'm quite a happy go lucky, bubbly person, I very much go with the flow. I’m quite open, quite honest, very happy to talk to anyone about any issues that come up and it's part and parcel of what I do. However, when I get competitive, a very different side of me comes out.”

On whether he has a good poker face, he said: “My face does say it all, but I've learned to use that to my advantage. People know that I'm quite over expressive and I make it very clear that I am, so I tend to play on that.”

Keith

Age: 65

Job: Window cleaner

Location: Bournemouth

Keith’s game plan is: “To stay behind, don't go out too bold and just be very wary. You also need to get to know everybody, that's the most important part but don’t trust anyone!”

On what he’ll bring to the game, Keith said: “I get on with people from every walk of life, all ages, all religions, it just comes naturally to me! I used to be a licensee for many years, my wife and myself, and I always used to be front of house, meeting and greeting people and chatting. I got on with everybody.”

Leanne

Age: 28

Job: Veteran

Location: Holywell North Wales

Leanne is hoping to throw everyone off with her ‘nail technician’ alter-ego, keeping the fact she actually works in the army a secret from the start.

On why she wanted to play The Traitors, Leanne said: “It just looked like so much fun. I remember watching series one when I was pregnant with my partner, Sophie, and she said to me, 'Oh, you'd be so good at this', because I tend to get away with a lot. I tend to tell a few white lies to my boss for a couple of days off work, and I somehow always seem to get away with it.

“And she said you'd be so good at getting people wrapped around your finger. Sounds awful, doesn't it?!”

Leon

Age: 40

Job: Retail store manager

Location: East Midlands

Leon is hoping his career working in different retail corporations will be aid his game strategy: “I’ve worked alongside people of various backgrounds, and I love breaking down stereotypes that people might have. There are not often people that don't like me, so I think that will all work to my advantage.”

Linda

Age: 70

Job: Retired opera singer

Location: Hertfordshire

Linda’s planning on playing up to being one of the older contestants, saying she plans to be ‘a little bit air-headed.’

She said she’d be ’ruthless’ as a Traitor, given there’s money involved, and that she ‘quite likes lying’.

Lisa

Age: 62

Job: Anglican Priest

Location: Cornwall

Having an obsession with murder mysteries made Lisa apply for The Traitors and is hoping that ‘being a good judge of character’ will help her in the competition.

Having an interest in puzzles and keeping horses, Lisa’s hoping she’ll be good at the puzzle-based Missons and some of the physical tasks. She said: “So, I do a lot of mucking out, a lot of wheeling poo around fields and handling 500 kilo animals at a time who can be quite strong. I have quite a lot of upper body strength.”

Olivia

Age: 26

Job: Beautician and Model

Location: Horsham

Livi is hoping she’ll be successful at The Traitors because she can figure out when people are lying. She said before the show: “I’ve always sussed people out in my life and if somebody has lied to me, I've known straight away. I think I'm a good people reader.”

She wants to remain a Faithful throughout the competition, as she ‘finds it easy to get on with people.’

Maia

Age: 25

Job: Full-time Mum

Location: Essex

Maia said she applied for The Traitors, with sister Armani, because she ‘grew up lying’. She explained: “Growing up, I was a natural liar. And then I stopped lying, because my family said it was getting really bad. I would always blame my sisters. So, I went the opposite way and I got really, really blunt instead.”

She also said she’s a good team player, having previously been a cheerleader.

Minah

Age: 29

Job: Call Centre Manager

Location: Liverpool

Minah is hoping she’ll be a strong contestant in the Missions, as she’s athletic and does a lot of running. As for becoming a Traitor, she said: “I’m naturally very competitive and because I always want to win, I’d do anything. But I also like to be honest with people and I think I’d struggle betraying people I’d become close to.

“I think in the back of my mind though I’d think I’m doing this for my family and that trumps any of the friendships I might possibly make.”

Nathan

Age: 39

Job: Property Consultant

Location: London

Nathan is hoping he’ll be good at The Traitors because he’s got ‘no qualms in lying to someone's face or getting where I need to get to because I know it's a game.’

He added: “You just have to play the game and I'm not going to take it personally if people want to accuse me. I've got to be quite strategic, but I think I will be planting a lot of seeds and spreading a bit of gossip because I quite enjoy it. I just think it's fun. I'd rather go out with a bang and be the guy that was planting seeds and just causing havoc.”

Tyler

Age: 29

Job: Barber

Location: Leicester

Tyler reckons he’ll be a good all-round player thanks to his job as a barber, where he chats to all different kinds of people daily.

He said: “I think my job sets me up well. Every day I'm gaining trust as I cut people's hair. They're chatting to me about upcoming weddings and birthdays, if they're going on holiday so I feel like I can gain people's trust quite easily.”

He added: “I'll be really good at the missions I think because I'm fit and healthy anyway and I like my gym, I enjoy walking and things like that.”

Yin

Age: 34

Job: Doctor of Communication

Location: Berkshire

Yin was hoping The Traitors would be ‘the perfect opportunity for me to exercise my discipline of communication science.’

She said: “Analysing how information and emotion are transmitted between individuals and social groups gets me going like nothing else.”

She was the first to get 'killed' by the Traitors.

