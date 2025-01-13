Traitors fans stunned over clip of Linda performing opera professionally

13 January 2025, 16:16

Linda from The Traitors is going viral for her professional opera singing
Linda from The Traitors is going viral for her professional opera singing. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/TikTok

By Kathryn Knight

Linda from The Traitors has got some serious pipes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors is currently consuming all our lives, with a new cast of contestants hoping to win the big cash prize by either conning their way through the competition as a ‘traitor’ and ‘murdering’ cast mates at night, or as a ‘faithful’ trying to banish the traitors.

Amongst the lineup this year is Linda, a retired opera singer, whose traitor identity is close to being uncovered after her theatrical sobbing session at breakfast when she “discovered” that cast mate Livi was ‘murdered’.

After Linda admitted she had a theatrical past, diehard fans of the show dug through the archives of the internet to find a clip of the reality star from earlier on in her career as an opera singer, and the clip is now going viral on TikTok as people are left in awe of her voice.

Linda has some suspicions around whether or not she's a traitor
Linda has some suspicions around whether or not she's a traitor. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

The scene is from Jonathan Miller’s production of Verdi’s Rigoletto in 1982 and a young Linda can be seen singing with a large group of men before her character is ushered off stage.

At the time of writing the clip has received over 850 comments, with many people joking Linda should burst into song when she’s eventually outed as a traitor.

Someone else commented: “What’s mad is her performance in the traitors outshines this iconic one,” which has received over 700 likes.

“Why hasn’t she sung yet?” Replied someone else, as another wrote: “Omg so that’s where her acting skills are from haha.”

Spinning off of one of Linda’s already-iconic lines from the show, another user hilariously wrote alongside musical emojis: “Ohhhhh myyyy godddd whooo the hell isn't going to come baaaaaaack [sic].”

Another viewer noted how they think Linda looks like co-star Francesca in the opera clip, wondering if she’s ‘her secret mum.’

Fans are on the edge of their seats for another plot twist, after seasons one and two both included relations who weren’t immediately unveiled on the show.

Season one saw a couple, Alex and Tom, take part in the show separately, only to share their relationship secret when the pressure of the game got to them, while season two had the legendary Diane, who famously said the line: “Paul couldn't be my son… but Ross is,” a scene which went down in TV history.

The Traitors season 3 star Linda is going viral for her singing
The Traitors season 3 star Linda is going viral for her singing. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

Read more about The Traitors here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Luca is back on Love Island for All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Luca Bish: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

India Reynolds has made her Love Island comeback

Love Island All Stars India Reynolds: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

All about Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley

Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series was she on

Love Island

Nas is back on Love Island

Love Island All Stars Nas Majeed: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Everything you need to know about Gabby Allen

Love Island All Stars Gabby Allen: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Curtis is on Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard: Age, ex-girlfriend, height, brother and what series he was on

Love Island

Everything you need to know about Marcel Somerville

Love Island All Stars Marcel Somerville: Age, exes, son, wife, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Is Love Island's Marcel still married?

Is Love Island All Stars' Marcel Somerville still married?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits