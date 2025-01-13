Traitors fans stunned over clip of Linda performing opera professionally

Linda from The Traitors is going viral for her professional opera singing. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/TikTok

By Kathryn Knight

Linda from The Traitors has got some serious pipes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Traitors is currently consuming all our lives, with a new cast of contestants hoping to win the big cash prize by either conning their way through the competition as a ‘traitor’ and ‘murdering’ cast mates at night, or as a ‘faithful’ trying to banish the traitors.

Amongst the lineup this year is Linda, a retired opera singer, whose traitor identity is close to being uncovered after her theatrical sobbing session at breakfast when she “discovered” that cast mate Livi was ‘murdered’.

After Linda admitted she had a theatrical past, diehard fans of the show dug through the archives of the internet to find a clip of the reality star from earlier on in her career as an opera singer, and the clip is now going viral on TikTok as people are left in awe of her voice.

Linda has some suspicions around whether or not she's a traitor. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

The scene is from Jonathan Miller’s production of Verdi’s Rigoletto in 1982 and a young Linda can be seen singing with a large group of men before her character is ushered off stage.

At the time of writing the clip has received over 850 comments, with many people joking Linda should burst into song when she’s eventually outed as a traitor.

Someone else commented: “What’s mad is her performance in the traitors outshines this iconic one,” which has received over 700 likes.

“Why hasn’t she sung yet?” Replied someone else, as another wrote: “Omg so that’s where her acting skills are from haha.”

Spinning off of one of Linda’s already-iconic lines from the show, another user hilariously wrote alongside musical emojis: “Ohhhhh myyyy godddd whooo the hell isn't going to come baaaaaaack [sic].”

Another viewer noted how they think Linda looks like co-star Francesca in the opera clip, wondering if she’s ‘her secret mum.’

Fans are on the edge of their seats for another plot twist, after seasons one and two both included relations who weren’t immediately unveiled on the show.

Season one saw a couple, Alex and Tom, take part in the show separately, only to share their relationship secret when the pressure of the game got to them, while season two had the legendary Diane, who famously said the line: “Paul couldn't be my son… but Ross is,” a scene which went down in TV history.

The Traitors season 3 star Linda is going viral for her singing. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

Read more about The Traitors here: