The Traitors' Anna appears to reveal major banishment spoiler in viral video

13 January 2025, 13:16 | Updated: 13 January 2025, 16:29

Anna shared a roundup of her outfits on the show
Anna shared a roundup of her outfits on the show. Picture: BBC

By Abbie Reynolds

The Traitors' Anna might have just spoiled the show and revealed her own banishment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As we're all hooked to the weekly episodes of The Traitors season three, the contestants have been live reacting on social media - and while we love this closer connection to the people on our screen it might just lead to some spoilers.

For example, the power of social media saw an old video of Linda surface online where she's singing opera during a stage show. Her operatic and theatre past is something she's mentioned on The Traitors but for us to see it first-hand adds another beautiful dimension to Linda and the personality we are watching on screen.

Hilariously, after she was accosted by Joe and voted for at the round table during episode four, Anna from the show posted a TikTok saying: "Me entering the storyline as a big character after not appearing for eps 1,2 & 3."

But now, Anna might have just shared something that reveals when she gets banished.

Anna is from season three of The Traitors
Anna is from season three of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

The 28-year-old swimming instructor from Ireland posted an outfit roundup from her time on the show, captioned 'Outfit round up Traitors edition'.

In the video she transitions from outfit to outfit while dancing along to the song. Her oufits included the crotchet top she wore on episode one (and in her promo shot), the green two piece from episode two, her tiger print co-ord from episode three, the white tennis skirt look from episode four, a grey Cheetah print set from episode five and the colourful look she wore when playing the card game for her life in episode six.

But six episodes in, why stop there? By sharing this video now after she's filmed only six outfits has made fans suspicious that she doesn't make it any further in the show.

One fan realised and commented: "Does that mean you leave after [the] next episode."

However, Anna commented back: "Honestly this is not a hint to anything don't worry! Sure I've forgot to even put some of the outfits I did wear in this too."

If you watched episode six of the show, you'll know that during a game of 'Death Match' with fellow faithfuls Alexander, Fozia and Leon, Anna won the first round meaning she wasn't going to be murdered that night.

Anna pointed this out to another fan who wrote, "isn't this a spoiler of how many outfits u were so how many episodes ur in [sic]", she replied: "No I've forgotten to include loads of outfits and sure you already know I'll be in Wednesday's for sure because I won the death match."

Anna in her tiger print co-ord
Anna in her tiger print co-ord. Picture: BBC

The TikTok was captioned, "Do I LOOK like I know how to sail? Wish I was as good at tying knots as I am at thrift shopping," a reference to how Linda thought she sabotaged their rowing challenge by not tying the boat to the platform correctly.

One fan commented: "That's not a girl who sails, that's a girl who slays."

Read more about The Traitors here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Luca is back on Love Island for All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Luca Bish: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

India Reynolds has made her Love Island comeback

Love Island All Stars India Reynolds: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

All about Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley

Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series was she on

Love Island

Nas is back on Love Island

Love Island All Stars Nas Majeed: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Everything you need to know about Gabby Allen

Love Island All Stars Gabby Allen: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Curtis is on Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard: Age, ex-girlfriend, height, brother and what series he was on

Love Island

Everything you need to know about Marcel Somerville

Love Island All Stars Marcel Somerville: Age, exes, son, wife, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Is Love Island's Marcel still married?

Is Love Island All Stars' Marcel Somerville still married?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits