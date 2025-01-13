The Traitors' Anna appears to reveal major banishment spoiler in viral video

Anna shared a roundup of her outfits on the show. Picture: BBC

By Abbie Reynolds

The Traitors' Anna might have just spoiled the show and revealed her own banishment.

As we're all hooked to the weekly episodes of The Traitors season three, the contestants have been live reacting on social media - and while we love this closer connection to the people on our screen it might just lead to some spoilers.

For example, the power of social media saw an old video of Linda surface online where she's singing opera during a stage show. Her operatic and theatre past is something she's mentioned on The Traitors but for us to see it first-hand adds another beautiful dimension to Linda and the personality we are watching on screen.

Hilariously, after she was accosted by Joe and voted for at the round table during episode four, Anna from the show posted a TikTok saying: "Me entering the storyline as a big character after not appearing for eps 1,2 & 3."

But now, Anna might have just shared something that reveals when she gets banished.

Anna is from season three of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

The 28-year-old swimming instructor from Ireland posted an outfit roundup from her time on the show, captioned 'Outfit round up Traitors edition'.

In the video she transitions from outfit to outfit while dancing along to the song. Her oufits included the crotchet top she wore on episode one (and in her promo shot), the green two piece from episode two, her tiger print co-ord from episode three, the white tennis skirt look from episode four, a grey Cheetah print set from episode five and the colourful look she wore when playing the card game for her life in episode six.

But six episodes in, why stop there? By sharing this video now after she's filmed only six outfits has made fans suspicious that she doesn't make it any further in the show.

One fan realised and commented: "Does that mean you leave after [the] next episode."

However, Anna commented back: "Honestly this is not a hint to anything don't worry! Sure I've forgot to even put some of the outfits I did wear in this too."

If you watched episode six of the show, you'll know that during a game of 'Death Match' with fellow faithfuls Alexander, Fozia and Leon, Anna won the first round meaning she wasn't going to be murdered that night.

Anna pointed this out to another fan who wrote, "isn't this a spoiler of how many outfits u were so how many episodes ur in [sic]", she replied: "No I've forgotten to include loads of outfits and sure you already know I'll be in Wednesday's for sure because I won the death match."

Anna in her tiger print co-ord. Picture: BBC

The TikTok was captioned, "Do I LOOK like I know how to sail? Wish I was as good at tying knots as I am at thrift shopping," a reference to how Linda thought she sabotaged their rowing challenge by not tying the boat to the platform correctly.

One fan commented: "That's not a girl who sails, that's a girl who slays."

