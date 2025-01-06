Former Traitors star debunks theory about how players can easily spot a faithful

Traitors star debunks wild 'Last To Breakfast' theory on how to spot a faithful. Picture: BBC iPlayer

By Capital FM

Series one contestant Ivan Brett has debunked a viral theory about the faithfuls on The Traitors.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A clever theory about the order of how The Traitors contestants enter the breakfast room the morning after a 'murder' has gone viral on social media, but one former faithful has now debunked the whole thing.

If you've been paying attention to The Traitors then you'll have noticed that more often than not, the last two or three contestants to join the breakfast table are faithfuls who have avoided being murdered. Since season one, viewers have argued that faithfuls would easily be able to figure out who else is faithful based on that detail.

With the launch of season 3, fans have now clocked this pattern emerging again. "Sorry if this has been covered but on The Traitors surely if you always pay attention to the final 3 people coming in at breakfast you’ll find most of the faithfuls fairly fast? because those three last people are the players the traitors discussed killing & therefore can’t be it," one viral tweet reads.

However, series one contestant Ivan Brett has now shut down the theory, explaining that it is "categorically false".

The Traitors Season 3

Ivan, a faithful who was banished by his fellow contestants during his season, responded to the theory with evidence of his own.

“Quite often I’m told how because the final two or three players arriving for breakfast on #TheTraitors are always Faithful, this is a game-solving clue that the other players never use,” he wrote. “Well, here’s why the Late Faithful (Laithful) strategy is categorically wrong.”

In the thread, he noted that while it happened often in season one, it didn't happen all the time which means even the most observant faithful wouldn't quite be able to notice a pattern and get it 100% right.

In one episode, Amanda (who was a traitor) turned up to breakfast last. “Nobody was murdered that night, but they still used it as an opportunity to break that Laithful pattern,” he added.

“But even without that, you only spot this pattern of no Late Traitors (lators?) if you *already know* who the Traitors are,” he continued, explaining why it's so glaringly obvious to all of us watching at home.

Quite often I'm told how because the final two or three players arriving for breakfast on #TheTraitors are always Faithful, this is a game-solving clue that the other players never use. Well, here's why the Late Faithful (Laithful) strategy is categorically wrong. A 🧵... pic.twitter.com/Ol2VvzaSv6 — Ivan Brett (@IvanBrett) January 2, 2025

“Faithfuls are sus of everyone and only discover traitors once banished. We all tracked votes, friendships, but breakfast arrivals were not being counted," Ivan continued.

He then pointed out that the theory went completely out the window in season 2 when production started including traitors in the groups who were last to turn up to breakfast.

Traitors Ash, Paul, Harry and Andrew all entered the breakfast room last at one point during season 2. “So if you’d tried the Laithful strategy in season two, we can all agree you’d have been barking up the wrong croissant,” he said.

“I think it’s fair to say, this myth should be busted.”

Traitors star Ivan Brett debunks 'How to spot a faithful at breakfast' fan theory. Picture: BBC iPlayer

Read more about The Traitors here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.