Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

By Sam Prance

Ginny & Georgia season 3 has multiple iconic twists and turns but how does the season finale end?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is chaos from start to finish but how does it end? Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 follows the Miller family as Georgia is on trial for Tom Fuller's murder. Not only that but the show examines how Georgia's crimes affect her children and there's a lot of will-they-won't-they romance arcs and plot twists thrown in for good measure. Not to mention, there's even pregnancy storylines and so much more.

Is Georgia found guilty though? Does Ginny end up dating Wolfe or Marcus? Scroll down to find out how Ginny & Georgia season 3 ends and what the cliffhanger in the Netflix finale teases for Ginny & Georgia season 4.

WARNING: Ginny & Georgia season 3 spoilers below

Does Georgia go to jail? Is she found guilty of murder?

For anyone worried about Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending with Georgia in jail, Georgia manages to get off scot free. Ginny persuades Austin to lie on the stand and say that he witnessed his abusive dad Gil kill Tom. Austin says that Gil murdered Tom because Cynthia blocked his apartment application and all charges against Georgia are dropped.

Is Ginny pregnant?

Midway through the season, Ginny finds out that she's pregnant with Wolfe's baby after they slept together one time at a party. Wolfe runs away from Ginny when she tells him. After talking things through with her mum, Ginny decides to have an abortion. She then ends things with Wolfe officially because of how he treated her.

Does Georgia end up with Joe?

As for Georgia, Paul originally supports her while she's being accused of murder. However, he loses trust in her and decides to divorce. To get him to stay, Georgia pretends she's pregnant but he officially ends things when he finds out Georgia is lying.

Meanwhile, Georgia and Joe reconnect with Joe confessing that he's in love with her and, after multiple will-they-won't they scenes, the pair have sex.

At the end of the season, they almost officially get together but Georgia says she has to be single for a while and focus on her kids.

On top of that, Georgia's dad calls her from prison and says that her family will track her down.

Does Ginny end up with Marcus?

As for Ginny, she reconnects with Marcus after breaking up with Wolfe, to the point where it looks like they're dating again. However, Marcus is still struggling with severe depression. Marcus fails his final year at school and turns to drinking again. At the end of the season, Marcus goes to rehab and his relationship with Ginny is left unclear.

Is Georgia pregnant? Who is the father?

The biggest twist in season 3 comes in the very last moments when Ginny spots Georgia drinking milk and realises that it's a craving Georgia gets when she's pregnant. She points this out to Georgia and they both look shocked.

We'll have to wait until season 4 to find out if Georgia is pregnant but all signs point to yes. Whether Joe is the dad though or it's Paul is yet to be seen.

Who do you think is the father of Georgia's baby?

