How to watch The Traitors US season 3 in the UK

By Abbie Reynolds

When will the The Traitors US be available to stream in the UK? Here's when the American game show comes to UK streaming platforms.

The Traitors has become a worldwide phenomenon and, while the UK edition is airing season 3 every Wednesday-Friday this January, The Traitors US season 3 has also dropped.

The first three episodes of The Traitors US season 3 were released in America on January 9th and - unlike the UK version - it's made up of a celebrity cast. Celebs like Dylan Efron (Zac Efron's brother), Bob the Drag Queen, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari came together in the Scottish Highlands for the chance to win $250,000.

The Traitors UK season 3 is available to watch live on BBC 1 or on BBC iPlayer but in America they are able to watch The Traitors US on the network Peacock. So, for UK fans here's how to watch season 3 of The Traitors US.

Where to watch The Traitors US in the UK:

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors US are already available on BBC iPlayer, however the third season, which is currently streaming in the US, has been confirmed to land on BBC iPlayer at the end of January.

In the UK you will be able to watch the first five episodes of The Traitors US season 3 on BBC iPlayer from Friday 24th January. This is perfect as just as the UK's third season comes to an end you'll be able to fill The Traitors hole with the US edition.

After the first five episodes are out, there will be a new episode available every Friday at 6am on BBC iPlayer (starting on Friday 31st January), the day after each episode is broadcast in the US.

As well as the episodes coming to BBC iPlayer, The Traitors US' latest season will be broadcast in the UK on BBC Three, starting on Monday 27th January at 8pm.

The Traitors UK is hosted by none other than Claudia Winkleman but in the US version the iconic Alan Cummings is the host.

Aside from the host and the celebrity cast, there are loads of similarities between the shows including where it is filmed. Just like the UK's show, The US version is shot in Scotland at the breathtaking Ardross Castle.

Who is in the cast of The Traitors US season 3?

There are 23 players including:

Wells Adams - The Bachelorette

Chanel Ayan - The Real Housewives of Dubai

Sam Asghari, - Model / Actor and Britney Spears' ex-husband

Wes Bergmann - The Real World: Austin

Bob the Drag Queen - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Dolores Catania - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Jeremy Collins - Survivor: San Juan del Sur

Robyn Dixon - The Real Housewives of Potomac

Dylan Efron - Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Nikki Garcia - WWE wrestler

Bob Harper - Personal Trainer and The Biggest Loser host

Britney Haynes - Big Brother

Derrick Levasseur - Big Brother

Rob Mariano - Survivor: Marquesas

Dorinda Medley - The Real Housewives of New York City

Ciara Miller - Summer House

Lord Ivar Mountbatten - British aristocrat

Danielle Reyes - Big Brother

Tom Sandoval - Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset

Carolyn Wiger - Survivor

Gabby Windey - The Bachelorette

Tony Vlachos - Survivor: Cagayan

Although the cast of The Traitor US is a celebrity lineup, the majority of them come from a reality TV background.

The BBC have announced that the UK will be getting a celebrity The Traitors sometime this year, which means an announcement could be coming imminently.

So far the likes of Gary Lineker, Vernon Kay and Tess Daly, Jamie and Harry Redknapp and Stephen Fry have all been rumoured to be a part of the UK's celebrity cast.

