Zac Efron's Chin Injury And Plastic Surgery Explained

14 September 2022, 17:52

Zac Efron has explained his chin surgery
Zac Efron has explained his chin surgery. Picture: Getty

Zac Efron's changing looks and chin injury are explained as plastic surgery rumours whirr.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Over the past year, there has been much speculation surrounding Zac Efron's changing looks online, with the High School Musical star addressing the rumours in September.

The 34-year-old actor recently revealed her underwent corrective surgery following a chin injury which had led to a swollen face – photos of his new appearance went viral last year.

Will Zac Efron And Vanessa Hudgens Appear In High School Musical Reunion With The Original Cast?

Zac made his first press appearance in some time at the Toronto International Film Festival as he promoted his upcoming film The Greatest Beer Run Ever – his looks on the red carpet reignited the discussion surrounding his surgery.

Here's everything Efron has said about the rumours...

Zac Efron has addressed the plastic surgery rumours
Zac Efron has addressed the plastic surgery rumours. Picture: Getty

Did Zac Efron have an accident?

In October Zac interviewed with Men’s Health Magazine, where he spoke about an accident that left him needing surgery.

He revealed that whilst at home he slipped on a sock and fell onto the corner of a granite fountain, leaving him unconscious.

Efron told the publication that his "chin bone was hanging off his face".

An image of Zac's larger chin and jaw went viral in April 2021
An image of Zac's larger chin and jaw went viral in April 2021. Picture: Zac Efron/Instgram
Fans have noticed a change in Zac Efron's look from 2019
Fans have noticed a change in Zac Efron's look from 2019. Picture: Alamy

Has Zac Efron had surgery?

Zac revealed in the Men's Health interview that he hadn't realised that a picture of his swollen appearance had gone viral last April.

The Greatest Showman star said that it was only brought to his attention when his mother asked if he had undergone plastic surgery.

He explained that his stronger jawline was due to his growing masseter muscles – which are rectangular-shaped muscles in your face and jaw. Efron revealed that he committed to these masseter exercises to aid in his recovery from the horrific chin accident.

“The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big," he explained.

Zac then poignantly said in the interview: "If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Here's what time After Ever Happy will be released on Amazon Prime in the UK

How To Watch After Ever Happy In The UK & What Time It's Coming Out

Meet the queens set to take Drag Race season 4 by storm

Meet The Cast Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 4

Fans have been enjoying their first trip to see After Ever Happy

After Ever Happy Fan Reactions Are Taking Over The Internet

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Will The Royal Children Attend The Queen’s Funeral?

Demi Lovato may not continue touring

Demi Lovato Reveals Their Current Tour Will Be Their Last

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star