Zac Efron's Chin Injury And Plastic Surgery Explained

Zac Efron has explained his chin surgery. Picture: Getty

Zac Efron's changing looks and chin injury are explained as plastic surgery rumours whirr.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over the past year, there has been much speculation surrounding Zac Efron's changing looks online, with the High School Musical star addressing the rumours in September.

The 34-year-old actor recently revealed her underwent corrective surgery following a chin injury which had led to a swollen face – photos of his new appearance went viral last year.

Will Zac Efron And Vanessa Hudgens Appear In High School Musical Reunion With The Original Cast?

Zac made his first press appearance in some time at the Toronto International Film Festival as he promoted his upcoming film The Greatest Beer Run Ever – his looks on the red carpet reignited the discussion surrounding his surgery.

Here's everything Efron has said about the rumours...

Zac Efron has addressed the plastic surgery rumours. Picture: Getty

Did Zac Efron have an accident?

In October Zac interviewed with Men’s Health Magazine, where he spoke about an accident that left him needing surgery.

He revealed that whilst at home he slipped on a sock and fell onto the corner of a granite fountain, leaving him unconscious.

Efron told the publication that his "chin bone was hanging off his face".

An image of Zac's larger chin and jaw went viral in April 2021. Picture: Zac Efron/Instgram

Fans have noticed a change in Zac Efron's look from 2019. Picture: Alamy

Has Zac Efron had surgery?

Zac revealed in the Men's Health interview that he hadn't realised that a picture of his swollen appearance had gone viral last April.

The Greatest Showman star said that it was only brought to his attention when his mother asked if he had undergone plastic surgery.

He explained that his stronger jawline was due to his growing masseter muscles – which are rectangular-shaped muscles in your face and jaw. Efron revealed that he committed to these masseter exercises to aid in his recovery from the horrific chin accident.

“The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big," he explained.

Zac then poignantly said in the interview: "If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital