Zac Efron praises mum-to-be Vanessa Hudgens. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Zac Efron was asked about his 'High School Musical' cast mates Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale while on the 'A Family Affair' red carpet.

For most of us who grew up on High School Musical, it's not just a part of our childhood, it's a part of our culture and every time a kid from Generation Alpha says they've never heard of it you're heart shatters.

But then moments like this come along and everything is better again, and in 2024 we have Zac Efron to thank for putting hope in us HSM fans, 16 years after the last film came out.

Zac has been in some big blockbusters recently, including Iron Claw and Ricky Stanicky, and now he's starring in A Family Affair alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

While at the Netflix's A Family Affair world premiere, Zac was asked how he felt about his HSM co-star Ashley Tisdale and his co-star/ex girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens being pregnant at the same time.

Zac Efron stars in 'A Family Affair' alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Access Hollywood he started gushing: "Oh they’re going to be the best moms ever. Those girls, are you kidding me, oh my gosh.”

Vanessa announced her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars, confirming that her and baseball player Cole Tucker are going to be welcoming a baby this year.

In the same month, Ashley revealed that she was going to having her second child with her husband, composer Christopher French. The happy couple already have a daughter Jupiter Iris French who they welcomed in 2021.

Zac went on to say: “Yeah, we’re going to have some fun family reunions coming up.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron dated between 2005 and 2010. Picture: Getty

The on-screen couple, Zac and Vanessa, actually dated back IRL during the HSM era. They were together for 5 years from 2005-2010, but it's clear there's no love lost between them as Zac congratulates the mum-to-be.

This comes just days after High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman met up as Monique supported Corbin at his final show of Little Shop Of Horrors off-broadway.

