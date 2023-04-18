Zac Efron Subtly Reaches Out To Vanessa Hudgens Over 10 Years After Split

High School Musical fans are over the moon after they noticed a new online interaction between Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

It’s 2023 and fans are bringing back their love for Zanessa after Zac Efron subtly reached out to his former girlfriend and High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens.

The pair rose to fame in their respective roles as Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the HSM film trilogy between 2006-2008 while developing a romance off-screen too, and hearts shattered everywhere after fans found out that the IRL couple went their separate ways in 2010.

However, 13 years later fans were sent into meltdown after the 17 Again actor randomly followed his former Disney sweetheart on Instagram.

It’s not known exactly when the new follow came about, but some internet sleuths reckon it happened earlier this month - and the fan reactions are everything.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens dated from 2007-2010. Picture: Alamy

Zac Efron has followed Vanessa Hudgens on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/syXgnrkodC — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 17, 2023

Referencing their hit HSM song, one person tweeted: “Vanessa hudgends following zac efron in 2023 its the start of something new.”

“Zac Efron followed Vanessa Hudgens on IG… this retrograde is gonna be insane,” joked another,” while a third said: “ZAC EFRON FOLLOWED VANESSA HUDGENS AGAIN?! OH DAMN.”

Meanwhile, some fans were hopeful that a follow could mean an on-screen Zanessa reunion for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4, with one tweet reading: “If zac and vanessa are in season 4 of hsmtmts i might have to tune in again.”

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens both rose to fame in High School Musical in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Vanessa Hudgens hasn't followed Zac Efron back on Instagram. Picture: Alamy

Vanessa, who announced that she’s engaged to her baseball star boyfriend Cole Tucker earlier this year, is yet to follow Zac back on the app.

This comes after Zac and Vanessa sparked rumours they were set to reunite in a High School Musical reunion after separately taking photos outside of East High back in September last year - however, this didn’t take place.

The Baywatch star and the Spring Breakers actress confirmed their romance in 2007 after starring in the first HSM together but decided to call time on their relationship three years later in December 2010.

