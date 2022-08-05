Why Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens Really Returned To High School Musical In 2022

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens have set our High School Musical hearts on fire
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens have set our High School Musical hearts on fire. Picture: Disney/Instagram
Die-hard High School Musical fans are all freaking out as the movie’s former Disney actors have made surprise returns to East High.

High School Musical fans have all joined forces online to freak out over two of the biggest HSM OGs showing love to the Wildcats.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, who played Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez respectively, both visited the real Salt Lake East High - the home of the Wildcats - just weeks apart (and yes - we’re screaming, too!).

It all started when Vanessa shared a TikTok from outside of the school to the sound of the iconic ‘Breaking Free’ track she sang at the end of the first movie.

Just a short few weeks later, Disney fans were sent into a frenzy all over again as Zac visited the school and snapped himself in front of the very same spot as his former co-star and ex-girlfriend.

But what exactly does this mean? Are we getting a HSM reboot?!

Here’s the lowdown on why the HSM alumni have returned to East High…

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens have sent HSM fans into meltdown
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens have sent HSM fans into meltdown. Picture: Disney

Why Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron returned to East High

Neither Zac or Vanessa gave a hint about why they returned to East High weeks apart from each other.

However, in the caption of Vanessa’s post, she quoted a line from Gabriella in HSM, writing: "Do you remember in kindergarten how you'd meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you're playing like you're best friends because you didn't have to be anything but yourself?"

Zac referenced another teen high school movie in his caption, simply writing: "Don’t you … Forget about me," referencing Simple Minds' song from The Breakfast Club.

Fans have speculated why the pair visited the school during such a similar time frame, with some wondering if this means they could be guest starring on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, starring Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

Of course, this is yet to be confirmed by Disney, but we’d love to see it nonetheless!

Zac and Vanessa’s former HSM co-star Corbin Bleu is even set to guest star as a fictional version of himself in HSMTMTS season 3, so maybe the OGs' cameo could be on the cards?!

Zac Efron ignited his inner Wildcat as he returned to East High
Zac Efron ignited his inner Wildcat as he returned to East High. Picture: @zacefron/Instagram
HSM fans are wondering if Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens will join HSMTMTS for a cameo
HSM fans are wondering if Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens will join HSMTMTS for a cameo. Picture: Disney

Will there be a High School Musical reboot?

There are yet to be talks of a HSM reboot - however, Zac admitted back in May that he’d be on board for one if the opportunity came about!

In a chat with E! News, he said: “My heart is still there… I hope it happens," he said at the time.

Our fingers are officially crossed!

