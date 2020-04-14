High School Musical Cast: Where Are They Now?

High School Musical stars are set to reunite 12 years after the last film was released. Picture: Disney

The High School Musical stars have had successful careers following the hit film and are finally reuniting for Disney’s Family Singalong, but where are they now?

High School Musical is undeniably one of the biggest movies of our generation and the cast are finally getting together (virtually) to reunite for Disney's Family Singalong event.

But with the first instalment of the musical movies airing in 2006 and the third and final movie being released in 2008, what has the cast been up to since? And where are Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashely Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman now?

As Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Split High School Musical Fans Are Calling For Zac Efron Reunion

Let’s take a look…

High School Musical aired in 2006. Picture: Getty

Zac Efron - Troy Bolton

Zac Efron starred in The Greatest Showman. Picture: PA

High School Musical’s heartthrob, Zac, went on to have an extremely successful career following his role as Troy Bolton.

From starring in films such as 17 Again and Hairspray, he even went on to act alongside Zendaya and Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman.

Zac famously dated his on-screen girlfriend, Vanessa Hudgens, in real life, but they split in 2010.

As on January this year, he is reportedly dating actress Halston Sage, but neither of them have confirmed their romance.

Vanessa Hudgens - Gabriella Montez

Vanessa Hudgens has starred in Broadway shows. Picture: PA

Vanessa has worked super hard since her days as Gabriella Montez.

The 31-year-old has starred in numerous hit films including Spring Breakers and Netflix’s The Princess Switch.

She has even had a successful musical career, playing Rizzo in Grease Live! As well as performing on Broadway in Gigi and Rent.

Following her split from Zac, Vanessa started dating fellow actor Austin Butler in 2011, but they broke up in January this year, after nearly nine years together.

Ashley Tisdale - Sharpay Evans

Ashley Tisdale founded a beauty brand. Picture: PA

Ashley, who played Sharpay in HSM, had previously famously played Maddie in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody as well as voicing the character of Candace in the animated series Phineas and Ferb.

Since her role in the musical trilogy, she went on to create a beauty brand called Illuminate Cosmetics in 2016, which she shut down in February 2020.

Ashley married French composer Christopher French in 2014.

Lucas Grabeel - Ryan Evans

Lucas Grabeel played Sharpay Evans' twin, Ryan, in High School Musical. Picture: PA

Following his time with the Disney films, he went on to star in ABC show Switched at Birth, as well as voicing characters in Family Guy and Pinky Malinky.

Lucas has been in a relationship with fellow actress Emily Morris for several years.

Corbin Bleu - Chad Danforth

Corbin Bleu was the runner-up in Dancing With The Stars in 2013. Picture: PA

Corbin, who played Troy Bolton’s BFF and basketball star Chad, appeared on Dancing With The Stars, in 2013, and came in second place.

He also starred in numerous productions such as In The Heights and Kiss Me, Kate!

Corbin married actress Sasha Clements in 2016 after getting engaged at Walt Disney World the year before.

Monique Coleman - Taylor McKessie

Monique Coleman started an online show to empower young people. Picture: PA

Like Corbin, Monique competed on Dancing With The Stars, in 2006, but came in fourth place.

Despite continuing her acting career, she famously went on to inspire young people and became the United Nations’ first-ever ‘Youth Champion’ for her efforts to improve the lives of the youth.

She even launched an online show called Gimme Mo!, which was dedicated to empowering young people.

Monique married Walter Jordan in 2012.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!