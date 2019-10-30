The Princess Switch Is Getting A Sequel – And There’ll Be A Third Vanessa Hudgens Character

Vanessa Hudgens will produce and star in The Princess Switch: Switched Again. Picture: Netflix

The Princess Switch, starring Vanessa Hudgens, is getting a part two.

When The Princess Switch hit Netflix last year, it fast became the Christmas movie everyone could not stop talking about.

The easy watch was the feel-good film of the season, showing Vanessa Hudgens’ “lookalike” characters Stacy (a baker) and Margaret (the Duchess of Montenegro) swap lives so that Margaret can experience what it’s like to be an ordinary gal.

In typical romcom style, the women end up falling in love with the men in each other’s lives, with Stacy falling for the royal prince and Margaret growing close to Stacy’s handsome BFF who has a totally adorable daughter.

The movie ends with a classic happily-ever-after, but Vanessa will be back with yet another lookalike for a sequel to the 2018 Christmas film.

Netflix Twitter account See What’s Next revealed the High School Musical actress returns as a star and producer for The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

They explained: “In the sequel, Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne and hits a rough patch with Kevin so it’s up to Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike — party girl Fiona — foils their plans.”

Fans were thrilled to see the movie will be back in their lives once more, with one describing it as: “The worst best movie I’ve ever seen.”

“I watched it on a lark and couldn’t stop myself from enjoying it,” replied another person, as a third tweeted: “This will be the worst thing I’ll ever watch and I’m so soo excited to watch every second of it.”

Vanessa Hudgens will be producing the next Princess Switch films. Picture: Getty

However, if you can’t wait another year for The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Vanessa will be back on our screens in time for Christmas when The Knight Before Christmas drops on Netflix on 21 November.

Vanessa stars as a high school science teacher disillusioned by love, whose life is thrown into chaos when a handsome, 14th century English Knight is transported to the modern day.

In the meantime, Netflix have an array of new movies in time for Christmas, one of which is the third instalment to A Christmas Prince – A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

The movie, much like The Princess Switch, gained a cult following when it was first released and part two of the hit, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, dropped in 2018.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby will drop on 5 December.

