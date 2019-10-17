Netflix Christmas Movies New For 2019 – Including A Christmas Prince Sequel

Netflix has a list of brand new Christmas movies, and Vanessa Hudgens is back.

If you thought Netflix had the best choice of Christmas films last year, then 2019’s festive season just got a whole lot better.

It may be early, but the streaming site has already announced its selection for the upcoming months, with another sequel to A Christmas Prince just one of the crowd pleasers in the schedule.

Netflix has some amazing new films for Christmas. Picture: Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens is also returning to Netflix after her hugely popular film A Princess Switch had us all feeling warm and cosy last year. The High School Musical actress stars in The Knight Before Christmas alongside Josh Whitehouse.

Here’s a full list of the new Christmas movies hitting Netflix soon...

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby is the third part to this firm favourite film. Picture: Netflix

The movie which gained a cult following last year is back for another sequel, following on from part two which was released in 2018, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, the next movie will see Amber and Richard host royals from a faraway kingdom “to renew an ancient truce”.

However, when a 600-year-old treaty goes missing, an ancient curse threatens the entire family.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby will drop on 5 December.

The Knight Before Christmas

Vanessa Hudges stars in The Knight Before Christmas. Picture: Netflix

On 21 November, Vanessa Hudgens makes her return to Netflix for a tale of time travel and romance. When a 14h century English knight is transported to the modern day, he crosses paths with a high school science teacher (Hudgens) disillusioned by love.

Holiday In The Wild

Possibly one of the most highly-anticipated Netflix Christmas films this year, Holiday In The Wild will be added to the streaming platform on 1 November.

Kate (played by Sex and The City’s Kristin Davis) jets off on her second honeymoon to an African safari alone after her husband decides to leave her days before they’re due to go.

After helping out at an elephant sanctuary, she decides to follow her heart and stay there for Christmas, befriending a fellow volunteer (played by Rob Lowe) along the way.

Let It Snow

Let It Snow is being added on 8 November. Picture: Netflix

Dropping on 8 November, Let It Snow is the Christmas movie featuring a group of high school students whose friendships and love lives come together thanks to a “stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town.”

The synopsis promises that on Christmas morning, nothing will ever be the same.

The Netflix original is based on the best-selling book Let It Snow.

Klaus

Klaus will warm your hearts this winter. Picture: Netflix

In this animated movie, a young postman named Jesper and a reclusive toymaker become unlikely friends when Jesper distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student and is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle.

Klaus drops on 15 November.

