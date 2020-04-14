Disney's Family Singalong: Who's Performing, When Is It On And How Can I Watch It?

Disney's Family Singalong will see the High School Musical cast reunite. Picture: PA

Disney is hosting a family singalong with the likes of Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and the High School Musical cast performing from their homes, due to COVID-19. But what songs will be performed and when is it on TV?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Disney Family Singalong is coming to screens this week and it will see some huge stars perform, from Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato to the cast of High School Musical.

The event will feature a range of stars taking on their favourite Disney songs from their homes and will also air PSAs to raise awareness for Feeding America’s resources for those who are struggling due to COVID-19.

But who will perform? When is it on and how can I watch it? Here’s what we know.

Who will be performing on Disney’s singalong?

So far, a huge list of celebs has been announced, including:

- Ariana Grande

- Demi Lovato

- Vanessa Hudgens

- Zac Efron

- Ashely Tisdale

- Monique Coleman

- Corbin Bleu

- Lucas Grabeel

- That's So Raven star Raven Symone

- Tori Kelly

- Christina Aguilera

- Michael Bublé

Ariana Grande is set to perform on Disney's Family Singalong. Picture: PA

When is Disney’s family singalong on TV & how can I watch it?

The singalong event will be aired on Thursday, April 16, on ABC at 8pm, in the US.

However, we’re sure it won’t be long until the stars share their long-anticipated performances online for fans everywhere to see!

Vanessa Hudgens will join her former High School Musical co-stars for Disney's singalong. Picture: PA

Which songs will be performed on Disney’s singalong?

Ariana is set to perform ‘I Won’t Say I’m In Love’ from Hercules, whilst Demi will team up with Michael Bublé to sing 'A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes’.

The HSM cast are set to reunite for their most-famous hit ‘We’re All In This Together’, with director Kenny Ortega.

Tori will perform a cover from Pocahontas - 'Colours of the Wind’.

Other songs will include tracks from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

