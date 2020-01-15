As Vanessa Hudgens And Austin Butler Split High School Musical Fans Are Calling For Zac Efron Reunion

Fans are calling for Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron to reunite. Picture: Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram / Getty

High School Musical fans are calling for Zac Efron to reach out to Vanessa Hudgens, after her split from Austin Butler.

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend of nine years Austin Butler split up at the end of 2019 according to reports, after spending the New Year apart from one another.

Fans are now calling for Vanessa’s former teenage love Zac Efron to slide into her DMs, with hopes the the High School Musical stars’ relationship which ran from 2005 to 2010 will be reignited.

The actress began dating Austin in 2011, one year after splitting from Zac, but – despite things now being a decade on – the internet wants the return of Zanessa.

Zanessa stans rn seeing that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up so Zac can get in pic.twitter.com/qDE7c6bFni — Abidur (@MrAbidur) January 15, 2020

okay yeah it sucks that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up but what will suck even more is if Zac Efron lets this opportunity go to waste — Golden Child Podcast (@goldenchild_pod) January 15, 2020

waking up to the news that austin and vanessa broke up



oKAY ZAC EFRON MOVE YOUR BUTT AND GET YOUR GIRL! — bianca° (@bellabiancax) January 15, 2020

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens please bring back our #Zanessa heart!!!! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/UXFCIP4wrW — Sleepyhead😴💜✨K LANG (@sleepyheadFrnki) January 15, 2020

“So you’re telling me Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens are single at the same time?” One person wrote on Twitter, as another said: “Vanessa Hudgens is single now and Zac Efron is single so like I miss Zanessa.”

“Vanessa and Zac, pull a Mila and Ashton please,” commented a third fan, as a fourth said: “What if after Zac Efron almost died Vanessa Hudgens realised that she loves him still and that’s why her and Austin Butler broke up…”

In December, Vanessa opened up about her relationship with Zac, saying they started off “really organically” and their romance helped her remain grounded as they soared into the limelight.

On The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the 30-year-old said: “I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at that time.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron split in 2010. Picture: Getty

She recalled: “We created a bond right from the start. We were like, ‘We’re doing this, it’s us or nothing.'”

Vanessa added that it also helped they were going through the experience of fame at the same time, explaining: “And it’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, I feel like it kind of kept me stabilised and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well.”

However, things weren’t always “happy and dandy” and there was a day they had a fallout during rehearsals.

Zanessa called it quits in 2010, apparently ending things amicably and remaining on friendly terms ever since.

