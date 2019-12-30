Zac Efron Speaks Out After Being Rushed To Hospital With ‘Deadly Illness’ In Papua New Guinea

Zac Efron has spoken out after being rushed to hospital. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Zac Efron was rushed to hospital before Christmas after contracting a life-threatening illness in Papua New Guinea.

Zac Efron, 32, was filming his new reality survival show, Killing Zac Efron, in Papua New Guinea when he was struck down with a ‘deadly illness’, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The actor was apparently rushed to hospital in Australia by helicopter after contracting a ‘form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection’ in the run-up to Christmas.

The Bad Neighbours star has now addressed concerns, confirming he did fall ill while overseas but bounced back quickly.

Zac Efron shared this picture to thank fans for their support. Picture: Zac Efron/Instagram

He is now spending the New Year with his friends and family back in the US.

Taking to Instagram to thank fans for their support, Zac shared a picture of himself amongst the locals he met while filming.

He captioned the snap: “Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

“I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

Fans rushed to share their relief at the star’s health update, as his friends said he “gave us all a scare”.

“So happy you’re ok, Happy Holidays,” one person wrote, as another said: “Aw Zac I’m so glad you’re okay!”

A doctor with the Medical Rescue Group, Glenn McKay, told Sydney's Daily Telegraph newspaper last week he could not discuss confidential patient information, but confirmed "Medical Rescue retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane recently for medical attention".

Medical staff allowed the actor to fly home to LA on Christmas Eve.

