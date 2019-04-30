Zac Efron Has Confirmed There "Could Be" A The Greatest Showman Sequel

Zac Efron teased a The Greatest Showman sequel. Picture: Facebook

The actor has said there's a possibility of a The Greatest Showman 2, in a recent interview.

Zac Efron - who has recently been rumoured to be dating an Olympic swimmer - has spoken in an interview about the chances of a sequel to his 2017 musical, The Greatest Showman.

The actor, who plays Phillip Carlyle in the film, said "Hugh [Jackman] is working on all sorts of things including a one man show. What's next? I don't know but I hope there is a sequel."

> Zac Efron’s AMAZING Body Transformation: 19 Pics That Will Blow Your Mind

He continued to say that there "could be" a The Greatest Showman 2, following its huge success. Zac went on to assure the interviewer that he was being honest when he said "there is talk of something going around but no one is really sure."

According to the High School Musical star, someone is working on a treatment for the sequel to The Greatest Showman, but that doesn't confirm nor deny the alleged movie.

Zac Efron starred in The Greatest Showman with Zendaya and Hugh Jackman. Picture: Getty

The film - which also starred Hugh Jackon and Zendaya - went on to huge box office success, and even spawned a remastered album, which saw the likes of James Arthur, Years & Years and Anne-Marie recording their own renditions of the film's iconic soundtrack.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!