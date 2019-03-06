Who's Zac Efron's 'Girlfriend' Sarah Bro? The 'Greatest Showman' Star Rumoured To Be Dating The Olympic Swimmer

Zac Efron is reportedly dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro. Picture: Instagram

The High School Musical heartthrob has had many rumoured girlfriends throughout the years - the latest being Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro.

But who is Sarah Bro and who else has Zac Efron dated? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Zac Efron's 'girlfriend' Sarah Bro?

Danish swimmer Sarah Bro competed in the women's 4 x 100 metre freestyle relay event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The 23-year-old was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 4 March, 1996, but she currently resides in Los Angeles.

The stunning blonde also boasts over 18k followers on Instagram.

While the swimming star is following Zac on the 'Gram, it doesn't appear Efron is following her back.

Having said that, the pair have sparked rumours after appearing at the same events on various occasions.

On 1 March 2019, both Bro and Efron shared pics from an LA Kings hockey game.

That very same day, Zac posted a selfie of him at the game with a baseball cap covering most of his face - which, tbf, could have been a complete coincidence.

However, the plot thickens as the two of them were then spotted the weekend after the hockey match at the UFC 235 fight in Vegas. The 31-year-old was snapped sitting in the front row with Bro.

An eyewitness told E! News that the pair arrived together and "looked like they were having a great time."

Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro is the latest lady to be linked to the Hollywood hunk. Picture: Instagram

Who else has Zac Efron dated?

Selena Gomez

In February 2019, fans speculated that Hollywood actor Zac Efron was dating pop sensation Selena Gomez.

Rumours sparked after Efron followed Selena on Instagram. Because that means you're in a relationship, right??

However, a source told Us Weekly: “Selena is focusing on her mental health and has been reading, exercising, eating well and spending time with her close friends and family.

“She isn’t necessarily looking to date right now,” they added.

Rebecca Ferguson

Having worked closely together on set of The Greatest Showman, Zac took to Instagram to praise his co-star. Along with a picture of the two of them embracing in costume, he added the caption: "A pic is worth a thousand words. Only ones I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude? Look at her".

Then, just a couple of days later, Zac posted another pic of Rebecca and wrote: "I finally looked" with a series of heart eye Emojis.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario starred in the Baywatch reboot together. Picture: Instagram

Alexandra Daddario

Following the release of the Baywatch reboot in 2017, fans speculated that Zac Efron was dating co-star Alexandra Daddario (okay, we're spotting a theme here).

However, Daddario dismissed the claims, stating: "I don't know that I started it.

"We work together closely; he's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends."

Emily Ratajkowski

After working together on set of the 2015 movie, We Are Your Friends, rumours sparked about Zac and EmRat.

The fact that Emily had been with her boyfriend (now husband) Jeff Magid for some years by that point didn't stop fans and the press speculating.

Halston Sage

The Bad Neighbors actress was also linked to Zac Efron after they played boyfriend and girlfriend in the 2014 movie starring Seth Rogan, Rose Byrne, Dave Franco and more.

Rumours started when the pair attended a few of the same events together.

Taylor Swift

TayTay's love life has long been documented by the media, so of course they linked the 'Reputation' singer to Zac after they both did voiceover work for Dr. Seuss' The Lorax in 2012.

At the time, American talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres couldn't resist the urge to ask Taylor if they were an item.

Swift's response was: "He's awesome, but we're not a couple."

Zac Efron poses with Taylor Schilling at the premiere of The Lucky One. Picture: Getty

Taylor Schilling

The Orange Is The New Black actress starred in the film The Lucky One alongside Zac Efron in 2012.

Fans of the film based on Nicholas Sparks' book commented on the pair's on-screen chemistry, but when asked about their connection, Schilling responded: "Zac and I? Oh, noooo."

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron sadly split in 2010. Picture: Getty

Vanessa Hudgens

Okay, so this one we can confirm.

Not only did Zac and Vanessa play on-screen lovers Gabriella and Troy in the High School Musical films, they dated IRL.

Sadly, our favourite Disney couple split in 2010.

