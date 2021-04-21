Why Zac Efron Split From Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares After 10 Months

Zac Efron has split from girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. Picture: Getty / Vanessa Valladares/Instagram

By Capital FM

Zac Efron has split from waitress girlfriend Vanessa Valladares after a whirlwind romance.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares decided to break-up after 10 months together, after first meeting when he met her at the café she was working in in Byron Bay in June 2020.

Who Is Zac Efron's Girlfriend? His Exes & Relationship History Revealed

According to MailOnline they called it quits after Zac discovered Vanessa was set to star in a Netflix reality series called Byron Baes.

Vanessa Valladares is reportedly starring in reality series Byron Baes. Picture: Vanessa Valladares/Instagram

A source said: “He's a very good person who wanted a genuine, normal, down-to-earth partner,' an insider said.

“Zac sent her home from the set [Down to Earth with Zac Efron] last week. There still may have been a chance.

“I'm sure the final nail in the coffin was him seeing the story of her being possibly on Byron Baes and the claims that he was helping her get on it.”

Kyle Sandilands on the Kyle and Jackie O Show also confirmed the couple’s break-up, claiming he spoke to Zac himself.

Zac Efron is working on a new season of Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Picture: Getty

He also said their split was recent but “not yesterday recent” and that there was no drama in their breakup.

Byron Baes, which Vanessa is reportedly set to star in, will follow the lives of social media influencers on the town’s glamorous beaches.

Residents in the area are said to have fears the show will damage their paradise hotspot.

