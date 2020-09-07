Zac Efron & Australian Model Vanessa Valladares's Relationship Timeline

Zac Efron's girlfriend is Australian aspiring model Vanessa Valladares. Picture: Instagram @_is_ness/ PA

Zac Efron is now a taken man, having found love with Australian aspiring model, Vanessa Valladares, with the pair taking their romance public and crushing the hearts of fans all around the world.

Zac Efron is officially in a relationship, so before you go off for a small cry, why don't you read on ahead to find out just who has stolen the High School Musical star's heart, how they met, and everything we know about the lucky lady, whose name may or may not also be Vanessa.

Having spent months, all of lockdown, in fact, over in Australia where his girlfriend is from, hints at just how serious the pair are...

Zac Efron goes public with his and Vanessa Valladres's relationship in Australia

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares out for brunch together in Byron Bay. Picture: Splash News

As lockdown eases and life returns somewhat to normal, Zac isn't shying away from stepping out in public with his new (or not so new anymore) girlfriend, Vanessa.

The pair headed for brunch in the Byron Bay area, laughing as they dined and clearly enjoying one another's company and revealing just how loved up they are.

It is reported by Daily Mail Australia the star had a flight booked back to LA which he decided not to get on.

Instead, he and Vanessa enjoyed a ski trip to Thredbo, an Australian ski resort, being spotted getting off a plane after their trip.

So, NGL it sounds pretty serious!

How did Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares meet?

It was first reported Zac may have a new love interest when he was spotted in Byron Bay in July, with workers at a cafe taking to social media to gush over the fact the Hollywood A-lister was casually hanging at their place of work.

And now we know why!

Vanessa had been working at a café in the area at the time, which explains why the 32-year-old was spotted there, but whether they first encountered each other there or met first somewhere else remains a mystery.

We know Zac travels round the world a whole lot thanks to his latest Netflix endeavour, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which sees him visit different cultures round the world to learn about different sustainable ways of living.

So, was Zac in Australia anyway, or did he head there to meet Vanessa?

Guys, we need answers, whenever you're ready to spill the tea!

Who is Vanessa Valladares?

Vanessa is Australian, living in the infamous beachy area of Byron Bay, and is an aspiring model, as can be seen with the professional shots posted to her Instagram page.

It has been reported she was working as a waitress but has since quit this job and is staying with the Bad Neighbours star in Belongil Beach.

Although it is not known what her actual age is, she looks to be in her 20s.

Her Instagram is full of shots of her travelling, with her friends, and modelling!

