How Old Are The Bridgerton Children?

25 March 2022, 17:19 | Updated: 25 March 2022, 17:29

The Bridgerton family are the centre of the Netflix drama
The Bridgerton family are the centre of the Netflix drama. Picture: Netflix
Ever wondered how old the characters of the Bridgerton family are supposed to be? Here's the ages of the likes of Daphne and Anthony Bridgerton.

Bridgerton season 2 is here and one of the big questions on everyone's lips is, exactly how old are the Bridgerton family supposed to be?

As we see the likes of Daphne Bridgerton enjoy motherhood and her brother Anthony Bridgerton look for his wife, everyone has become curious on how old the eight children are supposed to be.

Here's how old the Bridgerton family kids are supposed to be on the show and how old the actors are in real life as we watch their dramas unfold on Netflix:

Anthony Bridgerton
Anthony Bridgerton is the eldest son of the family. Picture: Netflix

Anthony Bridgerton age

The eldest of the Bridgertons, we see Anthony on his quest to find a wife as he complies to his family duty in season 2.

He tells himself he will lead with his "head and not his heart" as he finds himself under pressure to marry a suitor.

As the eldest, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, is supposed to be 31 years old. This has been worked out by the fact he is 9 years old than his sister Daphne and is of similar age to the Duke of Hastings, his university friend.

In real life, Jonathan is 33.

Benedict Bridgerton
Benedict Bridgerton will be the next family member in line to find a suitable partner. Picture: Netflix

Benedict Bridgerton age

The second eldest of the family, Benedict Bridgeton is a few years younger than his big bro at 28.

Luke Thompson, the actor behind the middle Bridgerton brother, is 33 years old.

Colin Bridgerton
Colin Bridgerton is 22 in the Netflix show but 24 in real life. Picture: Netflix

Colin Bridgerton age

One of the younger Bridgerton boys is Colin who is just 22 years old. He is played by Luke Newton who is aged 24 in real life.

Daphne Bridgerton
Daphne Bridgerton is 22 in the series and was the first of the family to get married. Picture: Netflix

Daphne Bridgerton age

Knowing she's nine years younger than her eldest sibling, we can work out that Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, is supposed to be 22 years old.

Phoebe herself is 26 in real life.

Eloise Bridgerton
Eloise Bridgerton, 18, is played by actress Claudia Jessie who is 32. Picture: Netflix

Eloise Bridgerton age

The second daughter of Lady Bridgerton, Eloise, who is already thinking and worrying about her path to marriage, is just 18 years old in the show.

Actress Claudia Jessie, however, is 14 years old than her Bridgerton character at the age of 32.

Francesca Bridgerton age

The third Bridgerton daughter is only a year younger than Eloise at the age of 17. She doesn't have a huge role in season 1 and 2 of the hit show, but is the main character for book 6 and season 6 should Netflix go that far.

Gregory Bridgerton
Gregory Bridgerton is the youngest boy of the family. Picture: Netflix

Gregory Bridgerton age

Another Bridgerton boy, Gregory is the youngest son of Lady Bridgerton and her husband at just 13. In real life, actor Will Tilson is 15.

Hyacinth Bridgerton
Hyacinth Bridgerton is the last child of the family making her the youngest at 11. Picture: Netflix

Hyacinth Bridgerton age

The youngest of them all is Hyacinth Bridgerton at 11 years old.

