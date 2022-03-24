Why Are There Less Sex Scenes In Bridgerton Season 2?

Bridgerton is set to have less sex scenes in season two. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley have spoken out about why there are fewer sex scenes in the second season of the Netflix drama.

Bridgerton fans have been patiently awaiting a second season ever since the Regency-era drama captured everyone's attention back in 2020 – and audiences have been expecting a return of the show's saucy antics!

However, in the run-up to the second series rumours have swirled that the new episodes may not be as racy as fans predicted, with there reportedly being significantly fewer sex scenes.

Netflix's mega-hit returns on March 25 and will see Jonathan Bailey take centre stage as this season follows Anothony Bridgerton's love triangle with newcomers Edwina and Kate Sharma, portrayed by Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley respectively.

Simone – who you may know from Sex Education fame – and Jonathan spoke to Radio Times along with showrunner Chris van Dusen about the new direction Bridgerton has taken with its hotly-anticipated return.

Bridgerton's second season arrives to Netflix on March 25. Picture: Netflix

The Bridgerton creator spoke on the PG episodes set to land on Netflix, when talking about sex scenes in the show, he said: "It was never about quantity for us, our approach to intimacy on the show really is the same as season one."

Chris van Dusen explained that the steamy nature of the series remains a large part of the plot: "And we use these intimate scenes to tell a story and to push the story forward.

"We've never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene, and I don't think we ever will," the showrunner told the publication.

The new season centres on a new love story, moving away from the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset – otherwise known as The Duke and Duchess – that initially took the world by storm over a year ago.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset's love story in season one was quite raunchy. Picture: Netflix

Jonathan Bailey said Bridgerton is about more than 'just sex'. Picture: Netflix

"It all serves a larger purpose and it's a different story this season. It's different characters. We're with Anthony and Kate most of the season and that's very different from Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page)."

Simone Ashley weighed in on the saucier moments of the show, or lack thereof, saying: "They aren't performative sex scenes or intimate scenes. They have a meaning behind them and I think it's very earned when the fireworks happen."

Jonathan chimed in too, revealing that he thinks "it bodes really well for the following seasons, to not just be... about sex".

We know that there will still be some steamier moments of the show as cast members have dished on the bizarre prop used during intimate scenes.

Despite fewer intimate scenes, we're sure Bridgerton will still set hearts racing with its arrival on Friday, March 25 – the wait is nearly over!

