Why Are There Less Sex Scenes In Bridgerton Season 2?

24 March 2022, 16:34

Bridgerton is set to have less sex scenes in season two
Bridgerton is set to have less sex scenes in season two. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley have spoken out about why there are fewer sex scenes in the second season of the Netflix drama.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton fans have been patiently awaiting a second season ever since the Regency-era drama captured everyone's attention back in 2020 – and audiences have been expecting a return of the show's saucy antics!

However, in the run-up to the second series rumours have swirled that the new episodes may not be as racy as fans predicted, with there reportedly being significantly fewer sex scenes.

Bridgerton's Jonathon Bailey Reveals 'Pressure To Hide Sexuality'

Netflix's mega-hit returns on March 25 and will see Jonathan Bailey take centre stage as this season follows Anothony Bridgerton's love triangle with newcomers Edwina and Kate Sharma, portrayed by Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley respectively.

Simone – who you may know from Sex Education fame – and Jonathan spoke to Radio Times along with showrunner Chris van Dusen about the new direction Bridgerton has taken with its hotly-anticipated return.

Bridgerton's second season arrives to Netflix on March 25
Bridgerton's second season arrives to Netflix on March 25. Picture: Netflix

The Bridgerton creator spoke on the PG episodes set to land on Netflix, when talking about sex scenes in the show, he said: "It was never about quantity for us, our approach to intimacy on the show really is the same as season one."

Chris van Dusen explained that the steamy nature of the series remains a large part of the plot: "And we use these intimate scenes to tell a story and to push the story forward.

"We've never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene, and I don't think we ever will," the showrunner told the publication.

The new season centres on a new love story, moving away from the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset – otherwise known as The Duke and Duchess – that initially took the world by storm over a year ago.

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset's love story in season one was quite raunchy
Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset's love story in season one was quite raunchy. Picture: Netflix
Jonathan Bailey said Bridgerton is about more than 'just sex'
Jonathan Bailey said Bridgerton is about more than 'just sex'. Picture: Netflix

"It all serves a larger purpose and it's a different story this season. It's different characters. We're with Anthony and Kate most of the season and that's very different from Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page)."

Simone Ashley weighed in on the saucier moments of the show, or lack thereof, saying: "They aren't performative sex scenes or intimate scenes. They have a meaning behind them and I think it's very earned when the fireworks happen."

Jonathan chimed in too, revealing that he thinks "it bodes really well for the following seasons, to not just be... about sex".

We know that there will still be some steamier moments of the show as cast members have dished on the bizarre prop used during intimate scenes.

Despite fewer intimate scenes, we're sure Bridgerton will still set hearts racing with its arrival on Friday, March 25 – the wait is nearly over!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been friends since meeting on set of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett: A Timeline From Friendship To Dating Rumours

Harry Styles has houses in New York and London

Where Does Harry Styles Live? The Many Homes Of The One Direction Star

Harry Styles has announced more dates to Love On Tour

Harry Styles Announces 2 Extra Stadium Dates To Love On Tour 2022

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott married? Here's why fans think they are

Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Married?

Joshua Bassett was hospitalised after stress caused by internet trolls following the release of 'Drivers License' by Olivia Rodrigo

Joshua Bassett Hospitalised With Stress-Induced Heart Failure After Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Was Released
ITV and STV are joining together to stage a concert for Ukraine

Concert For Ukraine: Who Is Performing, How To Watch & Ticket Info

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star