Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Says She Skipped Racy Scenes While Watching With Coronation Street Star Mum

Phoebe Dynevor hit the fast forward button while watching Bridgerton with her family. Picture: Sally Dynevor/Instagram/Netflix

By Capital FM

Bridgerton’s Pheobe Dynevor has revealed she skipped the Netflix show’s racy scenes while watching with her Coronation Street star mum.

Bridgerton has had everybody talking ever since it dropped on Netflix over its racy scenes.

However, lead actress Phoebe Dynevor has revealed she had to hit the fast forward button during a family viewing with her Coronation Street star mum, Sally Dynevor.

Bridgerton Soundtrack: Yes, You Are Hearing Pop Songs In The Period Drama

Phoebe Dynevor's mum is Coronation Street star Sally. Picture: Sally Dynevor/Instagram

Opening up about the awkward experience to a tabloid, the 25-year-old said: “She is very proud and excited. I watched the show with the whole family, even the grandparents managed to watch it.

“I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control.

“We managed it just about.”

Pheobe’s mother is also an actor, who has played Sally Webster on Corrie since 1986, so she understands fully that it’s all part and parcel of the job.

Ever since the show dropped, the proud mum has been cheering her daughter on through social media and sharing stunning photographs of her.

For those that haven’t already completed the series (where have you been?!), the show is a British period drama which follows the story of eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

There’s a stellar cast, with some faces you may recognise from the Harry Potter film series, and it’s narrated by the one and only Julie Andrews!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!