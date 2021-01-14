Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Says She Skipped Racy Scenes While Watching With Coronation Street Star Mum

14 January 2021, 13:30

Phoebe Dynevor hit the fast forward button while watching Bridgerton with her family.
Phoebe Dynevor hit the fast forward button while watching Bridgerton with her family. Picture: Sally Dynevor/Instagram/Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Bridgerton’s Pheobe Dynevor has revealed she skipped the Netflix show’s racy scenes while watching with her Coronation Street star mum.

Bridgerton has had everybody talking ever since it dropped on Netflix over its racy scenes.

However, lead actress Phoebe Dynevor has revealed she had to hit the fast forward button during a family viewing with her Coronation Street star mum, Sally Dynevor.

Bridgerton Soundtrack: Yes, You Are Hearing Pop Songs In The Period Drama

Phoebe Dynevor's mum is Coronation Street star Sally.
Phoebe Dynevor's mum is Coronation Street star Sally. Picture: Sally Dynevor/Instagram

Opening up about the awkward experience to a tabloid, the 25-year-old said: “She is very proud and excited. I watched the show with the whole family, even the grandparents managed to watch it. 

“I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control.

“We managed it just about.”

Pheobe’s mother is also an actor, who has played Sally Webster on Corrie since 1986, so she understands fully that it’s all part and parcel of the job.

Ever since the show dropped, the proud mum has been cheering her daughter on through social media and sharing stunning photographs of her.

For those that haven’t already completed the series (where have you been?!), the show is a British period drama which follows the story of eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

There’s a stellar cast, with some faces you may recognise from the Harry Potter film series, and it’s narrated by the one and only Julie Andrews!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Denise van Outen is starring on DOI 2021

Denise Van Outen Facts: Age, Relationship And Full TV Career Revealed As She Takes On Dancing On Ice
Michelle Visage has a net worth of millions

Michelle Visage Net Worth: How RuPaul’s Drag Race Judge Made Her Fortune

Features

Ru Paul's net worth

RuPaul Net Worth: The Award Winning TV Host & Drag Queen Worth Millions

RuPaul and Michelle Visage have been friends for years

Inside RuPaul & Michelle Visage's Life Long Friendship Drag Race Judge Stars And BFFs

Noah Centineo is dating Stassie Karanikolaou

Who Is Noah Centino’s Girlfriend? Meet Stassie Karanikolaou

Olivia Rodrigo has fans in stars such as Taylor Swift

The Celebrities Loving Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' As Much As You – From Taylor Swift To Hailey Bieber

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death