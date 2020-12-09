Bridgerton Netflix: Release Date, What’s It About And Cast

9 December 2020, 14:53

Bridgerton is the Netflix's new period drama.
Bridgerton is the Netflix's new period drama. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton is a brand new Netflix show that everybody is talking about. But what’s the show’s release date, what’s it about and who is in the cast?

Bridgerton is set to premier on Netflix this month and we can already tell from the trailer that we’re about to become obsessed with it.

But what’s the show’s release date, what’s it about and who is in the cast? Let’s take a look…

This You Season 3 Theory Predicts Joe Goldberg’s Next Victim – And It Makes So Much Sense

Bridgerton is dropping on Netflix.
Bridgerton is dropping on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What is Bridgerton’s release date?

Bridgerton is set to premier on Christmas Day!

What is Bridgerton about?

The show is a British period drama which follows the story of eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

Who is in the Bridgerton cast?

The cast is made up of Nicole Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Dynevor.

Where can I watch Bridgerton?

The show is available to watch on Netflix.

Where was Bridgerton filmed?

The show has been filmed in London and Somerset.

