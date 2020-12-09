Bridgerton Netflix: Release Date, What’s It About And Cast

On Air Now
9 December 2020, 14:53
Bridgerton is a brand new Netflix show that everybody is talking about. But what’s the show’s release date, what’s it about and who is in the cast?
Bridgerton is set to premier on Netflix this month and we can already tell from the trailer that we’re about to become obsessed with it.
But what’s the show’s release date, what’s it about and who is in the cast? Let’s take a look…
Bridgerton is set to premier on Christmas Day!
The show is a British period drama which follows the story of eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.
The cast is made up of Nicole Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Dynevor.
The show is available to watch on Netflix.
The show has been filmed in London and Somerset.
