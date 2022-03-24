Exclusive

Simone Ashley Talks About How Phoebe Dynevor Welcomed Her Into 'Bridgerton Family'

24 March 2022, 19:06

Simone Ashley instantly felt comfortable with her Bridgerton castmates
Simone Ashley instantly felt comfortable with her Bridgerton castmates
Simone Ashley spilt the tea on the Bridgerton red carpet about how she settled into the 'family' on-set of the hit Netflix drama.

The wait is nearly over! Bridgerton's long-awaited second season is arriving on Netflix on March 25 to tell a whole new Regency-era love story.

The premiere for the steamy drama took place this week at the Tate Modern in London which saw its talented ensemble cast take to the red carpet all dressed to the nines.

Why Are There Less Sex Scenes In Bridgerton Season 2?

Newcomer to the series Simone Ashley revealed to us at the event that breakout star of the first season Phoebe Dynevor helped her settle into the Bridgerton family!

Series two focuses on Anthony Bridgerton's love story with Kate Sharma, portrayed by Simone, a departure from season one which was led by Phoebe and Regé-Jean Page as the Duke and Duchess.

Simone Ashley attended the Bridgerton premiere at the Tate Modern on March 22
Simone Ashley attended the Bridgerton premiere at the Tate Modern on March 22

The Sex Education actress looked a vision at the event on Tuesday (March 22) donning a Gucci ensemble made up of a ruffled white bodice adorned with tulle, complete with lace sleeves and black tiered train.

When quizzed on her relationship with Bridgerton's former leading lady, Simone had nothing but words of adoration for Phoebe.

The 26-year-old star was asked if Dynevor had any tips for her as she stepped into the central role of the show, she answered: "Yeah, I mean, she’s all up for female empowerment and being a good friend – especially to your castmates."

Phoebe Dynevor and Rejé-Jean Page were the stars of season one
Phoebe Dynevor and Rejé-Jean Page were the stars of season one
Kate Sharma is the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton in season two
Kate Sharma is the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton in season two

Simone continued to talk about the close-knit group the cast had formed on-set, professing: “We’re kinda like family."

"So yeah, shoutout to Pheebs, love you so much," the Bridgerton star quipped.

She gushed over the series, revealing that she was working on the project for nearly a whole year!

Simone Ashley dished on the family atmosphere on sight
Simone Ashley dished on the family atmosphere on sight

"Last year I got to spend, like what, eleven months with these incredible people bringing this amazing story to life. So it will forever be such a great memory in my heart and I’m excited to share it with the world," the star said.

The steamy show first set hearts racing with its steamy regency antics back in late-2020, now, over a year later fans are gearing up to a new season and a new messy love story to unravel.

