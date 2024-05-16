Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton Broke Furniture Filming Their Sex Scenes

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton broke furniture when filming their intimate scenes. Picture: Netflix

By Capital Buzz

What furniture did Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton break whilst filming one of their steamy ‘Polin’ scenes?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The highly anticipated first half of Bridgerton season 3 has arrived – we don’t feel like it’s an exaggeration if we assume most of the world will have watched it by the end of the week, if not the end of the day.

Fans have already fallen in love with the intense chemistry shared between the leads Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton respectively.

The brand new season will revolve around the love story that builds between Penelope and Colin, and in classic Bridgerton style, there will be a number of very steamy scenes indeed.

In fact, things got so steamy in one scene, the two actors have confirmed that whilst they had a lot of fun filming these steamy ‘Polin’ (a combination of Penelope and Colin) scenes, they managed to break some of the furniture during one of the takes.

Bridgerton season three part 1 dropped on the 16th of May. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Capital Breakfast, Nicola admitted to the accident, even revealing that she had photographic evidence of the broken piece of furniture.

"It snapped and I have a picture of the snap," she said, however exactly what ‘it’ remained a mystery and neither of the actors was allowed to reveal the object in question.

Whether it was because it was too salacious or simply because it may spoil something in future episodes, the restrictions didn’t stop Nicola from allowing the Breakfast team to play a guessing game with her.

After confirming it wasn’t a bed, she was asked whether it was an item you’d find in a bedroom, to which Nicola simply replied "Maybe."

She confirmed it could also be found in a living room, but most probably not a kitchen "depending how fancy your kitchen is."

Bridgerton season three part 1 dropped on the 16th of May. Picture: Netflix

With the clues given, co-host Sian Welby guessed a candlestick to which Nicola immediately laughed and replied, "I don’t know how you get two people bouncing on a candlestick but that makes me feel like your personal life is really exciting."

That answer must have stayed with the actress because, in a different interview with BuzzFeed UK, she brought up Sian’s response once again as she revealed to the host: "It’s not a bed – someone said candlestick and I was like what did you think we were doing?!"

When it comes to the furniture broken, we’ve ruled out a bed, we’ve ruled out a candlestick. It could be found in a bedroom or a living room but it’s unlikely to be in a kitchen.

Nicola Coughlan won't reveal what piece of furniture was broken during steamy Bridgerton scenes

Nicola handed out one more clue in the interview, as she said: "I would say it’s like a piece of furniture that you would more see in the past than the present but yeah we did break it during a sexy scene because we were really going for it."

Our initial thought was that it could have been an antiquated mirror, merely because of the hype around the mirror scene which is supposed to be very very steamy.

Fans have guessed that it is likely a chaise lounge chair or a sofa of some sort, as that furniture appears in the drawing room scene in the book.

The scene in question does not feature in Part 1, so unfortunately we’ll have to wait until Part 2 drops on June 13th to get the answers we seek.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.