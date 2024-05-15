Does Luke Newton Have A Girlfriend? The Bridgerton Star's Dating History

Bridgerton season 3 will drop Part 1 on the 16th of May, 2024. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

By Tiasha Debray

Does Luke Newton have a girlfriend, is he single or is he dating anyone? We're taking a look at the Bridgerton star's relationship history. From exes to co-stars, here's what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The highly anticipated season 3 of Bridgerton has fans on the edge of their seats to see stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan play Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington respectively.

The sizzling chemistry between the two actors has gotten fans riled up and just seeing the way they’ve interacted with one another during the press junket has looked very promising. Especially for those who’ve read the books and know just how… intense some of Colin and Penelope’s scenes are.

The two actors' chemistry has been dubbed so perfect that fans have even speculated that Luke and Nicola may be together in real life too.

So who is Luke Newton dating right now? Is he single? Who are his exes? Here is everything you need to know.

Bridgerton fans want to know if Luke Newton is single. Picture: Getty

Who is Luke Newton dating?

Luke appears to be currently single and despite huge speculation, there has been no evidence that he and his co-star Nicola share anything but a friendship.

The actor has kept a relatively low-key career in the British film and television industry until he was thrust into the spotlight being cast in Bridgerton as Colin Bridgerton.

Luke has undergone the ‘Bridgerton transformation’, a phenomenon whereby some magical witchcraft, show creator Shonda Rhimes has managed to take handsome enough actors and make them the hottest people who have ever lived when it's their turn to shine.

It happened with Jonathan Bailey in season 2 of Bridgerton and it’s finally Luke’s turn. The show hasn't even dropped yet and fans all over the world have obsessed over the actor as they've frantically tried to find out who he’s dated in the past.

Fans have applauded the chemistry between Luke Newton and costar Nicola Coughlan. Picture: Alamy

Who did Luke Newton date before? Full dating history

Sophie Simnett 2016 - 2018

Before he became the household name he almost certainly will become after this season of Bridgerton, Luke Newtown was a Disney kid!

The actor starred in a Disney UK series called The Lodge between 2016 and 2017 where he featured in 25 episodes, it’s also where he met Sophie Simnett.

Sophie also starred in the show and the pair reportedly dated from between 2016 - 2018. Neither actor was large enough at that point to need to publicly comment on their personal lives so it was never confirmed exactly when and why their relationship ended.

However, Sophie’s gone on to snag roles in hit shows such as Poldark.

Luke Newton (third right) and Sophie Simnett (fourth right) met on set of 'The Lodge'. Picture: Getty

Jade Davies 2019- 2023

Bridgerton season 1 was released in 2020, so filming must have occurred around the time that Luke met Welsh actress Jade Louise Davies. Little did he know just how much that small supporting role would change his life.

Reportedly Luke and Jade began dating around 2019 and stayed together until 2023 when Bridgerton season 3 began filming, but neither actor confirmed whether Luke's rise to fame had anything to do with their split.

However, according to the tabloid's source, “Luke and Jade drifted apart as they could not find time in their busy schedules to invest in their relationship.”

Luke Newton and Jade Davies were together up until 2023. Picture: Getty

Jade is a West End singer and interestingly enough her sister is Amber Davies, the winner of Love Island series 3 alongside Kem Cetinay! Now that we’ve said it, you can see the similarities between the sisters.

With Luke’s profile higher during his relationship with Jade, the actors had a more public relationship, often posting one another on socials as well as mentioning each other in interviews here and there.

Speaking to PopSugar in 2021 Luke revealed that Jade had surprised him with a holiday to Amsterdam for Christmas whilst also revealing she has created a scrapbook filled with memories they shared together.

“She’s got an amazing memory, much better than mine, so it’s kind of nice to me to look back and go, ‘Oh, that’s what we were doing that day,’ rather than just remembering the photo,” he said in the interview.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.