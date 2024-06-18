Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton Explain How They Filmed 5-Minute Long Sex Scene

18 June 2024, 17:48

How Bridgerton filmed Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's Polin mirror sex scene
How Bridgerton filmed Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's Polin mirror sex scene. Picture: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

From deciding what they wanted to show to their tiny modesty garments, here's how Bridgerton pulled off Colin and Penelope's mirror sex scene.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton’s ‘mirror scene’ had long been hyped up within the fandom, but it's safe to say that the 5-and-a-half-minute long sex scene that followed that iconic moment was certainly something fans weren't expecting!

In season 3 episode 5, Nicola Coughlan's Penelope and Luke Newton's Colin have sex for the first time after an intimate moment in front of a mirror in their new home.

The co-stars have already spoken about how they supported each other during that initial 'nude' mirror moment but now that Part 2 has been released, they've explained how they filmed Polin's actual sex scene with the guidance of the show's intimacy coordinator.

So, if you wanna know how it all came together – and how they broke that chaise longue while filming it – here's your answer.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton wore modesty garments for Penelope and Colin's sex scene
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton wore modesty garments for Penelope and Colin's sex scene. Picture: Netflix

Penelope and Colin's first sex scene arrives after Colin intimately strips Penelope of all her clothing while standing in front of the mirror, admiring her reflection. As a naked Penelope then moves over to the chaise, Colin removes all his clothes.

Speaking about that moment, Luke told Vanity Fair that it was the first time he and Nicola had been "fully exposed" to one another. Of course, they weren't actually nude – they were wearing modesty garments.

Luke had to wear a "sort of cup, bag-shaped thing" to cover himself. "I was wearing a dressing gown, and we were just about to do the first take when Colin undresses," he said. "And I said to Nic, 'I need to show you this before we roll, because you are going to lose it on camera if you don’t.' So we had a little giggle. It was nice to be able to be lighthearted about it."

Eventually, the two got comfortable enough with each other and the situation that they were "literally throwing the robes off and strutting around the studio."

Bridgerton's Luke Newton reveals Colin and Penelope's laugh was kept in after they broke the furniture
Bridgerton's Luke Newton reveals Colin and Penelope's laugh was kept in after they broke the furniture. Picture: Netflix

The scene itself was filmed over three days and the set was closed, which means only the crew that needed to be there were actually in the room. The first day focused on Nicola's scenes as Penelope, the second day focused on Luke and Colin, and the rest was all about the actual sex scene.

Over the past few seasons, the Bridgerton cast have spoken at length about how the intimate scenes in the show are filmed. Bridgerton’s intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot worked with Luke and Nicola to help choreograph the scene, and assist them in deciding what they wanted to show on camera.

"We had a lot of say in the mirror scene in particular, how that was shot and that we wanted that to be front-facing into the mirror and undress in front of it," Nicola told Pay Or Wait. "It was like an amazing moment, and also I was like, when I’m 80, I’m gonna look back and be like, 'My boobs look great! They’re all my own and they’re sitting up there. No regrets.'"

As for the actual sex scene? As is custom for on-screen intimate moments, the actors have to have three layers between them. Nicola and Luke wore modesty garments as previously mentioned, and they also likely used the half-inflated netball technique that Jonathan Bailey spoke about using while filming in season 2.

Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton laugh at filming that carriage scene | Bridgerton Season 3 interview

While filming the scene, Nicola and Luke were so in character during one particular take that they broke the chaise.

"Our director at the time took a step back and said, 'Right. Let’s just mix it up, this take, and let’s really sort of go for this one. Let’s up the energy basically, and up the stakes.' Then I think we were maybe 20 seconds in, and one of the legs just completely snapped off," Luke told Vanity Fair.

"We both burst into laughter," he continued. "Nicola shrieked and said something in her natural [Irish] accent. I was really hoping that the laugh makes it in, which it does. We do laugh together at the end, which is really beautiful, and just feels really appropriate and sweet to their relationship."

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Nicola added: "We were on a wide shot, so the camera was quite high above us, quite far away. There’s no one 'micro-directing,' so we were going through the whole scene, and we were right in the middle of 'the act.'"

As they continued to film the scene, the chaise had to be propped up by apple boxes.

And, if you're wondering, yes... that is the scene in which Penelope and Colin conceived their son who is born at the end of the season. Showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed the timeline in the same Vanity Fair interview.

So there you have it! Another spicy Bridgerton moment for the books!

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Amy Poehler Finding Out How Many Minutes She's On Screen In Mean Girls Is Hilarious

Amy Poehler Discovers Her "Mind-Blowing" Short Mean Girls Screen Time

Why did Joey and Grace end things?

What Happened Between Grace Jackson And Joey Essex?

Love Island

Lucinda has extended date for her tour of UK and Ireland

MAFS’ Lucinda Light Adds More UK Live Shows Amid Timothy Smith Drama

Producers claim they cut scenes from the bedroom because Joey and Grace got too heated

Love Island Producers Spill On 'Steamy' X-Rated Footage Of Joey Essex And Grace Jackson

Love Island

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids

Love Island's Samantha Kenny revealed she wants to leave the villa

Love Island Fans Fear Samantha Kenny Will Walk Off The Show

Love Island

Love Island's Jack Fowler experienced a medical emergency mid flight

Love Island's Jack Fowler Calls Out Prestigious Airline After Near Death Experience

Love Island

Why House Of The Dragon Changed The Horrifying Death In Episode 1 From The Book

House Of The Dragon Boss Explains Why Jaehaerys' Death Was Changed From The Book

Luke and Nicola from the Bridgerton cast came on Capital Breakfast

Bridgerton's Luke Newton And Nicola Coughlan Spill Mirror Scene Secrets On Capital Breakfast
Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits