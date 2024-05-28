Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Responds To Criticism Of Colin and Penelope's Chemistry

28 May 2024, 16:25

Nicola Coughlan addresses conversation about Penelope and Colin's chemistry in Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan addresses conversation about Penelope and Colin's chemistry in Bridgerton. Picture: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"The thing is, for the first two seasons, it was meant to be that she was puppy dog-eyed in love with this dude who had no clue."

Bridgerton season 3 finally brings Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance to the forefront of the show – but not everyone is convinced that their on-screen romantic chemistry is on par with the previous two lead couples.

Over the past three seasons, Bridgerton fans have been blessed with three exceptional pairs of leading co-stars. Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor brought Simon and Daphne's "fake relationship" story to life perfectly, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley absolutely slayed Anthony and Kate's enemies-to-lovers arc, and now Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are giving the girls everything they want with friends-to-lovers Colin and Penelope.

Luke and Nicola's off-screen chemistry as co-stars has become one of the most talked about parts of the build up to season 3's release, with fans all over the world obsessed with their friendship and banter but some aren't quite sold on Pen and Colin's actual chemistry.

Now, Nicola has responded and offered a reason as to why Penelope and Colin's romance might feel different to the couples in the previous two seasons.

Bridgerton fans have questioned whether Penelope and Colin have chemistry
Bridgerton fans have questioned whether Penelope and Colin have chemistry. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Nicola addressed the conversation surrounding Colin and Penelope's chemistry, and she thinks there's a reason why fans aren't seeing the full extent of Polin's chemistry just yet.

"I had a realisation yesterday, actually, because the thing is, for the first two seasons, it was meant to be that she was puppy dog-eyed in love with this dude who had no clue," she said. "So, that was the dynamic."

"But then I was like, I feel like we were holding back our chemistry for two seasons because then, someone was like, 'How hard was it for you to work on chemistry?' I was like, 'Oh, we didn’t have to, it was just there,'" she continued.

After Luke also shared that she agreed with her comments, Nicola continued: "One of my friends says, 'You have an unsettling level of chemistry,' and I was like, 'Okay, I’ll take that.'"

When asked if she agrees with those comments, Nicola said: "Having seen it now, I’m like 'yeah'".

Unsettling level of chemistry? Ok Polin!!!

Luke Newton opens up about filming “intimate scene” with Nicola Coughlan on Bridgerton

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 only skimmed the surface of Penelope and Colin's romance. After two seasons of Pen having a big ol' crush on Colin, all those feelings come to a head when Colin starts to help Penelope find a husband on the marriage mart.

When Penelope asks Colin to kiss her, Colin realises what's been in front of him this whole time. In episode 4, they finally confess their feelings and take their relationship to the next level in the carriage on the way home from a ball.

The next four episodes will see them explore their new relationship in several ways (including in front of a mirror... if you know you know!) so anyone doubting the Polin chemistry now will surely have their minds changed after watching Part 2!

