Bridgerton Boss Explains Why Daphne and The Duke Are Not Mentioned In Season 3
20 June 2024, 11:23
Daphne doesn't appear at Colin or Francesca's weddings in Bridgerton season 3 and it's never addressed on screen.
Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has revealed why there aren't direct references to Daphne and the Duke of Hastings in season 3.
Before Bridgerton season 3 aired, Phoebe Dynevor confirmed that she would not be returning to play Daphne. Speaking to Variety, she said: "Well, I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc." Meanwhile, Regé-Jean Page left the show after season 1 telling Variety that he only ever signed on to do one season.
Nevertheless, Daphne and Simon are still characters who exist in the Bridgerton universe. Some fans were confused after neither of them were mentioned at all in season 3, particularly considering that Daphne's siblings Colin and Francesca both get married in season 3. Daphne previously attended Anthony's wedding in season 2.
Now, Jess Brownell has explained Daphne and Simon's absence and confirmed that they were mentioned in the original script.
In an interview with Variety, Jess said that they tried to reference Daphne and Simon in the script: "There was a version of the scripts this season where at Penelope and Colin’s wedding, we threw a line at the fact that like, 'Oh Daphne wishes she could be here — but she’s pregnant again,' or, 'Daphne and Simon? I just saw them, they’re sitting over there.'"
However, she then revealed that it came across too forced. She said: "But the truth of the matter is that it just gets a little wonky to bring them up, and then not see them. But I firmly feel that in my brain, they are still a part of the universe. Obviously on the television show, you’re not seeing every part of these people’s lives."
Jess ended by saying: "And so they are still going to see Daphne and Simon, Daphne and Simon are still coming over — just not at the time when the camera happens to show up, weirdly."
Bridgerton cast reveal which character they would marry
While Daphne may not be part of Bridgerton season 3, Phoebe Dynevor hasn't ruled out returning to the show in the future. Talking to Variety, she said: "If they ask me back in the future, who knows?"
