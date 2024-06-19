Bridgerton Season 3 Cut Sex Scenes From The Final Edit Of The Show

19 June 2024, 16:25 | Updated: 19 June 2024, 16:40

Bridgerton season 3 deleted scenes: What sex scenes got cut from the show?
Bridgerton season 3 deleted scenes: What sex scenes got cut from the show? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

From allegedly deleted Penelope and Colin scenes to a spicy montage between Will and Alice Mondrich, fans are desperate to see Bridgerton season 3's deleted scenes.

A group of Bridgerton fans have set up a petition after a post went viral claiming that several Colin and Penelope sex scenes had been cut from season 3 – but is it accurate?

Over the past few months, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have been busy revealing every possible behind-the-scenes tidbit about their intimate scenes that fans could ever dream of. But as is custom with most film and TV shows, not everything that they filmed has ended up in the actual final edit.

After Bridgerton season 2, intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot revealed that there were "loads" of sex scenes that ended up getting cut from the show. It seems like the same thing has happened with Bridgerton season 3.

Alongside reports that several Penelope and Colin sex scenes got the chop, Martins Imhangbe has also confirmed that a spicy Will and Alice Mondrich moment was cut from the show.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton wore modesty garments for Penelope and Colin's sex scene
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton wore modesty garments for Penelope and Colin's sex scene. Picture: Netflix

While no one from the cast or crew have confirmed the existence of any deleted Penelope and Colin sex scenes just yet, fans have started a petition after a list of alleged cut scenes began circulating online.

The unconfirmed list includes the description of several alleged scenes, including one featuring an "angry kiss" between Penelope and Colin after he takes her home following their encounter at the modiste and another where they discuss Colin's manuscripts while lying in bed together. Another suggests a "long intimate montage" was cut from the final episode.

The petition has reached over 63,000 signatures despite not having any official confirmation that the scenes described even exist.

However, it's likely that some intimate moments between Colin and Penelope did end up on the cutting room floor based on the way previous seasons have been edited.

Bridgerton cast reveal which character they would marry

Speaking to Glamour back in 2022 about Anthony and Kate's season 2 sex scenes, Lizzy Talbot explained: "We always do more than we need to so there are many options in the edit. I think that that's a really important thing."

Explaining that the decisions about what sex scenes to include boil down to storytelling, Lizzy added: "Making sure that the choices we are showing fit how the narrative is moving. And obviously in giving a wide range, you've got more to pick from."

Several fans have also started looking more closely interviews from Nicola Coughlan, suggesting she appears to reference moments during filming that don't quite correlate to what is seen in the final episodes.

We'll have to wait for confirmation about whether or not any Polin sex scenes were cut – and whether or not the list in the petition is accurate.

Bridgerton cut Will and Alice Mondrich sex scene from season 3
Bridgerton cut Will and Alice Mondrich sex scene from season 3. Picture: Netflix

One sex scene that did get cut, however, has now been confirmed by Will Mondrich actor Martins Imhangbe.

"There was a whole scene written where Will and Alice do it everywhere," Martins told Digital Spy. "Then the kids interrupt. There was all this stuff that happened."

Sadly, the scene didn't make it into the show. Martins went on to explain why he thought it was important for Will and Alice's on-screen development: "[Will and Alice have] been together for years, like 12 plus years, and there is a myth that married couples don't still have fiery sex like the new couples do.

So I think there's something [in showing] that you can still have that passion, that fire 12 years on, 15, 20 years on."

