Which Couple Will Bridgerton Season 4 Be About? Benedict, Francesca And Eloise's Future Explained

By Katie Louise Smith

Benedict and Sophie? Francesca and John (and Michaela)? Eloise and... Sir Phillip Crane? Here's who Bridgerton season 4 could be about...

And with that, another season of Bridgerton has come to an end! Polin season was glorious but now it's time to look ahead to which sibling will take on the lead role in Bridgerton season 4.

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed that season 4 will focus on one of three siblings: Benedict (Luke Thompson), Eloise (Claudia Jessie) or Francesca (Hannah Dodd). Speaking to Glamour, Jess said: "All three of them have a lot of growth still ahead of them, and that’s very intentional."

But which one will it be? The end of Bridgerton season 3 set up major future storylines for both Benedict (with Sophie Beckett) and Francesca (with John and Michaela Stirling) while Eloise's future romance still remains a mystery.

Here's what Jess Brownell has revealed about each of the three siblings so far and who is most likely to be the focus of season 4.

WARNING: Major Bridgerton season 3 spoilers – and book spoilers – below!

Will there be a Bridgerton season 4 and who will it be about?

Will Bridgerton season 4 be about Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett?

Benedict Bridgerton is the most likely candidate – and the most wanted amongst fans – to take the lead for season 4, but there's no confirmation that it will actually be him just yet.

In Benedict's love story, An Offer From A Gentleman, he falls in love with Sophie Beckett after meeting her at a masquerade ball. He doesn't know who she is because she's wearing a mask, so he then spends forever trying to find her again. The character of Sophie has not yet been introduced in the series.

In the final episode of season 3, the masquerade ball in question is mentioned by Benedict in conversation with Eloise, but that doesn't confirm that Benedict will be next. The ball will likely take place in season 4 (or "next year", as Eloise states), and will no doubt introduce viewers to Sophie. Their love story, however, only starts to unfold when they come back into contact two years later.

Jess Brownell has confirmed that Benedict will be exploring his sexuality further in season 4, so he might not be ready to settle down yet. That said... Sophie is definitely on the way.

Speaking to Deadline, she said: "I think we will continue that storyline of him exploring his fluidity going forward. This isn’t the end of that. As far as Sophie, I can’t say quite yet when she’s popping up, but will be announcing more soon."

Benedict Bridgerton marries Sophie Beckett – but will they appear in Bridgerton season 4? Picture: Netflix

Will Bridgerton season 4 be about Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling?

After the Bridgerton season 3 ending, the odds appear to have increased massively regarding Francesca being the sibling who leads season 4. But Jess Brownell's comments may suggest otherwise...

At the end of season 3, Francesca and John Stirling get married and are all set to head off to Scotland with Eloise and John's cousin in tow. Those who have read the books will know the role that John's cousin plays in Francesca's love story.

Following John's tragic death two years into their marriage, Francesca later falls in love with his cousin Michael and they marry and have children. However, in Bridgerton, Michaela has now replaced Michael. Jess Brownell has confirmed that Francesca will find herself in a passionate romance with Michaela later down the line – but will that all unfold in season 4?

Speaking to Decider, Jess said that "Francesca’s story, at least in this season, is the main one that we are setting up for later down the line."

"Francesca’s book, for those who are familiar, it takes place over a longer amount of years and it has more twists and turns. And so we felt like we wanted to start that story earlier so that we could play out more chapters of her book."

Based on those comments, Francesca doesn't look like she'll be next but with Masali Baduza being introduced as Michaela already, it's clear her story is only just beginning.

Will Francesca, John and Michaela be the focus of Bridgerton season 4? Picture: Netflix

Will Bridgerton season 4 be about Eloise Bridgerton?

Eloise Bridgerton's love story is still a little bit of a mystery – but there's still a very real possibility that she could lead season 4.

So far, there's been no hints or signs of who Eloise will end up with in the show. Season 2 brought us Eloise's first potential love interest in printer's assistant Theo, but he is nowhere to be seen in season 3. Eloise and her marriage to Sir Phillip Crane – who is currently married to Marina Thompson in the show – is the focus of Book 5, but the series may even deviate from that.

At the end of season 3, Eloise decides to join Francesca and John in the Scotland highlands so she can live outside of the bubble of the ton and see more of the world so she can change it.

While it's been confirmed that season 4 will likely include some scenes set in Scotland with the group, everyone will also be returning to London for the Bridgerton masquerade ball.

Speaking about Eloise in season 4, Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter: "Eloise is in a tough position because she’s so different from all of the other young ladies in the ‘Ton, and I think it’s difficult for her to figure out her path in life. And so we’re continuing that. Going into season four, she’s going to be on that journey, and there’s more to come."

She also explained that Eloise is currently more interested in "cerebral pursuits at this stage of her life", rather than finding romance – regardless of gender. "I wanted to hold space for that because not every young woman is solely interested in romance," Jess said. "That’s not to say that Eloise won’t open up to love in the future, but for now, that’s I think, where she’s at."

Will Eloise's love story be the focus of season 4? Picture: Netflix

