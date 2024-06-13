How Old Is Eloise in Bridgerton? Her Age In The Show And Books Explained

13 June 2024, 21:13

How old is Eloise in Bridgerton?
How old is Eloise in Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Due to Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book timeline, Eloise is much older when Colin and Penelope's story takes place in the book universe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton fan favourite Eloise, played by Claudia Jessie, is the fifth-born Bridgerton sibling, and second oldest sister. In the Netflix show, she's close in age to sisters Daphne and Francesca, but in Julia Quinn's books, it's slightly different... but how old is she?

Eloise is quite a few years younger than Daphne in the books, and is much, much older in Colin and Penelope's book (Romancing Mister Bridgerton) than she is when their story unfolds on screen in Bridgerton season 3.

So, if you're wondering how old Eloise is, here's your full explainer including her age during each season of the Netflix series and her age when her own book takes place.

How old is Eloise in Bridgerton?

Eloise is 17 years old in Bridgerton season 1
Eloise is 17 years old in Bridgerton season 1. Picture: Netflix

Eloise Bridgerton's age: How old is Eloise in the Netflix series?

In the TV show, Eloise is the same age as Penelope. In season 3, she's around 19-20 years old.

In season 1, Eloise is 17 years old. Penelope actually debuts earlier than Eloise, which is why we don't see them debut in society at the same time.

In season 2, Eloise is 18 years old. The first episode focuses on her debut into society and her absolute distain for the marriage mart and everything to do with it.

So, in season 3, which takes place the following year, Eloise is 19 years old, going on 20 and is on her second year on the marriage mart. (As opposed to Penelope, who is on her third.)

Eloise is around 19-20 years old in Bridgerton season 3
Eloise is around 19-20 years old in Bridgerton season 3. Picture: Netflix

Eloise Bridgerton's age: How old is Eloise in the Bridgerton books?

The ages of several of the Bridgerton children in the books are slightly different to the Netflix show. Some of the siblings have actually been aged down. Colin, for example, is 5 years older than Penelope in the books, but only around two or three years older in the show.

Eloise is 17 at the start of both the books and the show, but due to the differences between the show's timeline and Julia Quinn's timeline, she will likely be much younger than she is in her book when she finally leads her own season.

Per Julia Quinn's official Bridgerton family tree, Eloise was born in 1796, making her 17 in The Duke & I. When she marries Sir Phillip Crane in To Sir Phillip, With Love, she is actually 28 years old, and is considered a "spinster".

It's currently unclear when her story will take place in the show, but when it does, it's likely she'll be quite a few years younger than she is in her book.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

Disney Casts Live-Action Moana After Auliʻi Cravalho Steps Down From Role

Disney Casts Live-Action Moana After Auliʻi Cravalho Steps Down From Role

Joey Essex popularised the term 'reem'

Love Island Fans Have Resurfaced Joey Essex's Song 'Reem' And It's Hilarious

Love Island

Is Francesca Bridgerton gay or bisexual? Bridgerton's season 3 ending makes major change to her future

Is Francesca Gay In Bridgerton? How Season 3 Ending Sets Up Her Future Romance

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Who’s Still Together From MAFS Australia 2024?

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites.

Are Lucinda Light And Timothy Smith From MAFS Australia Still Together?

The expert paired Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith together in MAFS Australia 2024

What Happened To MAFS’ Timothy And Lucinda? From Besties To Blocked

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

Love Island

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline With Paul Suarez Explained

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline Explained

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who Is Michaela Stirling In Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling Book Change Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits