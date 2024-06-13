How Old Is Eloise in Bridgerton? Her Age In The Show And Books Explained

By Katie Louise Smith

Due to Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book timeline, Eloise is much older when Colin and Penelope's story takes place in the book universe.

Bridgerton fan favourite Eloise, played by Claudia Jessie, is the fifth-born Bridgerton sibling, and second oldest sister. In the Netflix show, she's close in age to sisters Daphne and Francesca, but in Julia Quinn's books, it's slightly different... but how old is she?

Eloise is quite a few years younger than Daphne in the books, and is much, much older in Colin and Penelope's book (Romancing Mister Bridgerton) than she is when their story unfolds on screen in Bridgerton season 3.

So, if you're wondering how old Eloise is, here's your full explainer including her age during each season of the Netflix series and her age when her own book takes place.

How old is Eloise in Bridgerton?

Eloise is 17 years old in Bridgerton season 1. Picture: Netflix

Eloise Bridgerton's age: How old is Eloise in the Netflix series?

In the TV show, Eloise is the same age as Penelope. In season 3, she's around 19-20 years old.

In season 1, Eloise is 17 years old. Penelope actually debuts earlier than Eloise, which is why we don't see them debut in society at the same time.

In season 2, Eloise is 18 years old. The first episode focuses on her debut into society and her absolute distain for the marriage mart and everything to do with it.

So, in season 3, which takes place the following year, Eloise is 19 years old, going on 20 and is on her second year on the marriage mart. (As opposed to Penelope, who is on her third.)

Eloise is around 19-20 years old in Bridgerton season 3. Picture: Netflix

Eloise Bridgerton's age: How old is Eloise in the Bridgerton books?

The ages of several of the Bridgerton children in the books are slightly different to the Netflix show. Some of the siblings have actually been aged down. Colin, for example, is 5 years older than Penelope in the books, but only around two or three years older in the show.

Eloise is 17 at the start of both the books and the show, but due to the differences between the show's timeline and Julia Quinn's timeline, she will likely be much younger than she is in her book when she finally leads her own season.

Per Julia Quinn's official Bridgerton family tree, Eloise was born in 1796, making her 17 in The Duke & I. When she marries Sir Phillip Crane in To Sir Phillip, With Love, she is actually 28 years old, and is considered a "spinster".

It's currently unclear when her story will take place in the show, but when it does, it's likely she'll be quite a few years younger than she is in her book.

