Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Addresses Luke Newton Dating Rumours

15 May 2024, 13:22

Nicola Coughlan addresses dating rumours with Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton
Nicola Coughlan addresses dating rumours with Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton. Picture: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Nicola and Luke might be playing lovers in Bridgerton season 3, but they're just besties in real life.

Every time a new season of Bridgerton drops, dating rumours begin to follow the main cast members like clockwork. And with Bridgerton season 3 focusing on Penelope and Colin, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are now the subject of that social media speculation.

Back in season 1, the same thing happened to Phoebe Dynevor and Regè-Jean Page following their capitivating on-screen chemistry as Daphne and the Duke. Their natural ease with other in interviews while promoting the show also prompted fans to question whether they were dating in real life.

But, dear readers, that speculation is not true. At the world premiere of Bridgerton season 3 in New York City, Nicola addressed the rumours head on and shared a beautiful comment about her friendship with Luke in the process.

Are Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating?

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan's friendship has got Bridgerton fans obsessed
Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan's friendship has got Bridgerton fans obsessed. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Extra on the red carpet, Nicola put an end to all the speculation by confirming that no, she is not dating Luke in real life. Thankfully, she chose to look at the positive side of having people speculate about her relationship with her co-star.

"We think it’s really sweet, I think because we truly love each other," she said. "He is a really special person in my life. I’ll never get to do something like this again, on this scale."

"It’s so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with," she added.

Throughout their press tour, both Nicola and Luke have shared just how supportive the other has been during the process of filming such an intimate season. Back in February, Nicola shared just how much Luke made her "feel really taken care of" while they were shooting their sex scenes, and explained how they both "had each others backs" during filming.

That strong, trusting, platonic friendship is exactly what's needed when you're about to lead one of the most watched TV shows in the world – and what we should be celebrating!

Most of the speculation about whether or not Nicola and Luke are an item in real life has stemmed from how close they are as friends, and how they interact with each other during interviews. Several viral posts have popped up with fans analysing their every move, and perhaps reading into things a little too much.

As Nicola says, it's harmless and the duo have found it really sweet. It's also a testament to them as actors and professionals because that natural chemistry will no doubt ooze through the screen as soon as we watch Colin and Penelope's love story play out.

But it's also important to not make it weird for them.

