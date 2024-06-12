Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Release Time: Here's When It Comes Out On Netflix

When does Bridgerton season 3 part 2 drop on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will be released on Netflix on June 13th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Get ready for another round of Polin because Bridgerton season 3's final four episodes are almost here! Bridgerton season 3 Part 2, which consists of episodes 5, 6, 7 and 8, is set to be released on Netflix on June 13th – but what time does it come out in your country?

Picking up exactly where Part 1 left off, Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington have just taken their relationship to the next level in the carriage on the way home. After their steamy session, Colin immediately proposed to Penelope but the episode ended before we saw her response. But thankfully, the new trailer has already confirmed Polin's engagement alongside a big Whistledown reveal, the long-awaited mirror scene and so much more scandal and drama...

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will be released on Netflix worldwide on June 13th at midnight PT. This means that all of the episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.

What time does Bridgerton season 3 part 2 come out on Netflix?

Colin and Penelope's engagement is confirmed in Bridgerton season 3 part 2. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will be released on Thursday June 13th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the U.K., the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST).

Here are the Bridgerton season 3 part 2 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 trailer teases the reveal of Lady Whistledown

How many episodes are in Bridgerton season 3 part 2?

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will contain the final four episodes of the season – episode 5, 6, 7 and 8. The episode titles, for those of you who want to know, are as follows:

Episode 5: 'Tick Tock'

Episode 6: 'Romancing Mister Bridgerton'

Episode 7: 'Joining of Hands'

Episode 8: 'Into the Light'

Does Francesca marry John Stirling in Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix

What happens in Bridgerton season 3 part 2?

As mentioned above, part 2 picks up immediately after Colin proposes to Penelope. But as we see in the trailer, while everyone is occupied with the upcoming nuptials, Eloise is frantically panicking about Penelope's true identity as Lady Whistledown. Will she tell Colin? Will Eloise spill the beans?

Another teaser reveals that Cressida Cowper beats them both to the punch by publicly claiming she is Lady Whistledown, after responding to Queen Charlotte's request to finally unmask the mysterious writer.

Elsewhere, Francesca and John Stirling's relationship continues to blossom, Benedict finds himself in quite the situation with Lady Tilley Arnold, and Violet and Marcus Anderson appear to grow closer.

Showrunner Jess Brownell has also confirmed that the final episodes of season 3 will begin to clearly hint at which sibling will become the lead for season 4. So far, Benedict, Eloise and Francesca all seem to viable choices – but who will it be?

