Is Bridgerton Over? Here's What Happens To Lady Whistledown In The Books

Is Bridgerton over? Here's what happens to Lady Whistledown in the books. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be another season of Bridgerton? Season 4 has already been confirmed but Lady Whistledown appears to have put down her quill.

So, you've just finished watching Bridgerton season 3 and after THAT Lady Whistledown closing speech, you're probably wondering what happens next, right? Has the show finished? Is Bridgerton over? Will there be another season?

Don't worry... Bridgerton season 4 is already on the way but things might be a little different regarding Lady Whistledown when we return to the Ton.

Season 3 saw Colin and Penelope's friends-to-lovers romance play out, and season 4 will bring another Bridgerton couple to the forefront of the show as normal. But in the final episode, huge changes are made to Penelope's iconic alter ego.

What does that mean for the series going forward? Well, here's what happens to Lady Whistledown in the Bridgerton books, and what showrunner Jess Brownell has teased about everything to come.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3's ending and the books!

Will there be another season of Bridgerton? Is it over?

Bridgerton season 4 will follow either Benedict, Eloise or Francesca. Picture: Netflix

No, Bridgerton is not "over". Bridgerton season 4 has already been renewed, but we'll have to wait until 2026 to watch it.

In fact, there are plans to keep the show running for a full eight seasons so each of the Bridgerton siblings get to have their moment at the forefront of the show. At some point, viewers will eventually get to see Gregory and Hyacinth fall in love.

But looking forward, things will likely be very different. Based on how season 3 ended, Lady Whistledown's scandal sheets as we know them are over.

At the end of season 3, Penelope's identity as Lady Whistledown is revealed to the entire Ton and everyone now knows that she was behind the society gossip. However, she has not stopped writing. She is simply now writing a column under her own name.

Speaking about how the show will now approach Penelope going forward, Jess Brownell told Glamour: "I've talked to Nicola and Luke about the fact that there is more story to tell. Especially because Penelope is Lady Whistledown, now that she's public, I'm so curious to see what that's going to be like."

"She's Perez Hilton now. Everyone knows who she is and knows she's reporting on them. That brings with it a new set of challenges. Luke and Nicola have said that they're game, and I'm very excited to see where they're going to go," she continued.

Penelope will continue writing her column in Bridgerton season 4 – but not as Lady Whistledown. Picture: Netflix

What happens to Lady Whistledown in the books?

Once Lady Whistledown's real identity is revealed in the books, her scandal sheets are no longer featured throughout the story.

Following the reveal in Romancing Mister Bridgerton, she doesn't even appear in the rest of the main Bridgerton novel storyline. She's discussed in the Happily Ever After epilogue book, but she is absent from To Sir Phillip, With Love (Eloise), When He Was Wicked (Francesca), It's In His Kiss (Hyacinth) and On The Way To The Wedding (Gregory).

Explaining why Lady Whistledown isn't mentioned in Eloise's book, Julia Quinn writes: "Because Lady Whistledown had nothing to do with the plot for To Sir Phillip, With Love. The introduction of Lady Whistledown and 'the big secret' would have been irrelevant, not to mention confusing for readers who have not read the previous Bridgerton books."

Behind the scenes of Bridgerton season 3

Will Julie Andrews still narrate Bridgerton?

The legendary Dame Julie Andrews has been the iconic voice of Lady Whistledown for three seasons, but as we just mentioned, the scandal sheet persona is retired at the end of season 3 and Penelope takes up writing her column under her real name of Penelope Bridgerton.

In the final scenes, we listen as Dame Julie's Lady Whistledown bids farewell, saying: "It has been quite a journey we have taken together, and so it is with the heaviest heart, that I write this final, unbelievably short sentence as Lady Whistledown. Goodbye.”

She continues: "And with the retirement of my literary persona, I would like to formally introduce myself: Previous wallflower, current columnist, observer, welder of quill, nobody unique, and yet I have my moments. And hopefully dear reader..."

Nicola then takes over as Penelope, finishing the sentence with: "You will stay on to enjoy them with me as we begin this next part of our journey. Yours truly, Penelope Bridgerton.”

Now that there is no Lady Whistledown, will Julie Andrews continue to narrate the show?

Will Julie Andrews continue to narrate Bridgerton as Lady Whistledown? Picture: Getty

Thankfully, we've not had confirmation from Jess Brownell that Dame Julie will still be part of the show going forward.

Speaking to Glamour, she said: "Thematically, that is absolutely the right assumption because it makes so much sense now that Penelope is owning her own voice to literally have her voice Lady Whistledown. However, Julie Andrews is just such a part of the feeling of the show."

"So, we're playing around in season four with ways that we can explain why it's still Julie Andrews. I think it's just—it's in Penelope's head the way she officially reads it to herself as she writes."

