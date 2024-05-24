Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Had No Idea Luke Newton 'Improvised' Colin Detail In Carriage Scene

24 May 2024, 15:36 | Updated: 24 May 2024, 16:51

Nicola Coughlan had no idea Luke Newton 'improvised' viral Colin detail in carriage scene
Nicola Coughlan had no idea Luke Newton 'improvised' viral Colin detail in carriage scene. Picture: Netflix, Netflix Brasil
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Nicola's reaction to finding out Luke intentionally added that now-viral Colin detail is hilarious.

By now, we've all heard about Bridgerton's Luke Newton improvising one very subtle detail in Penelope and Colin's big carriage scene in season 3 episode 4, right? Everyone is losing their minds over it.

But Nicola Coughlan, who was literally in the scene when it happened, apparently had no idea about it.

In case you missed it, Bridgerton director Andrew Ahn took to X/Twitter shortly after the release of season 3 part 1 to answer a question about whether or not the choice to have Colin fix Penelope's dress with only a few fingers after pleasuring her with his hand was intentional. Turns out, that direction had nothing to do with him and all to do with a conscious choice made in the moment by Luke.

Fans have gone absolutely wild over the erotic detail, and the viral tweets about it have ended up on Nicola's timeline. Now, a new interview has just dropped showing her reaction to finding out that Luke did it on purpose.

Luke Newton added detail where Colin fixes Penelope's dress without using his fingers in the carriage scene
Luke Newton added detail where Colin fixes Penelope's dress without using his fingers in the carriage scene. Picture: Netflix

Over the past few days, Luke and Nicola have been promoting the show in Brazil. The co-stars have taken part in a whole host of new interviews, discussing Polin and what's to come in season 3 part 2.

In an interview with Netflix Brasil, Nicola brings up all the conversation about Colin fixing Pen's dress with his fingers in the carriage scene and asks Luke whether or not he did it intentionally.

"Have you seen the thing online recently about the fingers?" she asks, before Luke confirms that, yes, he's seen it all. "Was that intentional?"

"You know..." Luke starts, as Nicola jumps in with a shocked: "Was it actually!?" Luke adds, tapping the side of his head: "Yeah, it's all up here everyone!"

Reacting to Nicola's hilarious response, fans are gagged and gooped to discover that she had only just found out considering how collaboratively they worked to perfect the scene together.

"Filming s3 finished over a year ago...Is she telling us that all this time she didn't know?This iconic moment, one of the most jawdropping moments of the whole scene and she didn't know?!?!?!" one fan wrote.

Another jokingly added: "HE KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING WITH THEM FINGERS ALL ALONG LUKE NEWTON YOU ARE A MENACE"

Others are commending Luke for thinking to add the detail to enhance the romantic yet respectful moment between the two characters.

And in that moment, we were all Nicola Coughlan.

