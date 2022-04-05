Who Plays Eloise Bridgerton? Actor Claudia Jessie's Age, TV Roles & Instagram Revealed

Who is Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie? Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Capital FM

Who plays the role of Eloise Bridgerton in the hit Netflix drama? Here's everything you need to know about Claudia Jessie from her age, Instagram, previous roles and more.

Season two of Bridgerton has had our eyes glued to the screen ever since it dropped on March 25 – and now, fans all want to know more about the actress behind Eloise Bridgerton.

Claudia Jessie portrays the role of Eloise, the fifth child and second eldest daughter of the Bridgerton clan.

The second series of the Regency-era drama has undoubtedly captured audiences' attention around the globe as it's become the most-watched English-language TV title in Netflix's history!

Read on to find out more about one of Bridgerton's breakout stars, here are all the details from Claudia Jessie's age to her impressive television career.

Claudia Jessie portrays Eloise Bridgerton in the hit drama. Picture: Getty

How old is Claudia Jessie? Where is she from?

Despite playing a fresh-faced 18-year-old coming out to society in Bridgerton, Claudia is actually quite a bit older than her most famous character.

Claudia Jessie is 32 years old!

The talented star hails from Moseley – a suburb in south Birmingham – and began acting in productions based in the West Midlands in 2012.

What else has Claudia Jessie been in?

The talented actress had a long and impressive filmography even before signing onto the Netflix mega-hit.

Claudia began her acting career at 23 years old with an appearance on the medical soap opera Doctors. She soon racked up more television credits such as Nickelodeon's Hosue of Anubis, Casualty, and Call The Midwife.

Claudia Jessie played the main role in WPC 56. Picture: Alamy

In 2015 she bagged the lead role of WPC Annie Taylor on the third season of WPC 56, a police drama on BBC One.

Jessie has made other notable appearances in Line Of Duty, Vanity Fair (another Regency-era drama) and Doctor Who.

The Bridgerton star has also acted in serval short films and indie projects – she's been very busy since she started acting a decade ago!

Does Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie have Instagram?

Surprisingly, no!

The 31-year-old star steers clear from social media and doesn't have a public profile on the platform. However, there are multiple fan pages dedicated to the Bridgeton babe, some of which have amassed over a whopping 70,00 followers.

