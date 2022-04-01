Bridgerton Season 2 Ending Explained

Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Bridgerton soon became the most-watched English-language TV title in Netflix's history as fans lapped up its second season. Let's break down what happened in the riveting finale...

The hotly-anticipated second season of Bridgerton landed on Netflix in late March and it hasn't taken fans long to binge through the saucy eight-part series!

Jonathan Bailey and newcomer Simone Ashley took centre-stage with the latest instalment of episodes and left everyone on the edge of their seats as the torturous 'will they won't they' love story unravelled.

Audiences are eager to know how the season panned out for Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma – before the episodes came out some fans read the Bridgerton books to get the goss on the affair. The second series draws inspiration from Julia Quinn's The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Now that Bridgerton's latest drop has been out for some time, it was released on the streaming platform on March 25, let's delve into that heartstopping ending...

Be warned spoilers are, of course, ahead!

Bridgerton's final episode sees Anthony and Kate finally together. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton has been confirmed for series 3. Picture: Netflix

How did Bridgerton season two end?

The main question that plagued fans' minds throughout season two was if the eldest Bridgerton and Kate Sharma would end up together? And end up together they did!

After nearly an entire season of lingering looks, touching hands and near kisses, Anthony and Kate become an item – much to audiences' relief!

It became clear in episode six that the Viscount's engagement to the youngest Sharma sister, Edwina, would not come to fruition as London's high society observe their botched wedding.

The Sharma family made quite the impression in Bridgerton series 2. Picture: Netflix

The remaining two episodes were dedicated to Kate Sharma coming round to her deep feelings for Anthony. In the finale, Kate is recovering from a horseriding accident and her soon to be Bridgerton beau calls on her to offer his hand in marriage, however, she initially declines.

On Kate's last as part of the Ton, she attends a ball with her sister before returning to India. During this event, the Queen approves of her match with Anthony after she witnesses their chemistry as they danced.

The finale then jumps six months into the future after the pair have tied the knot! The Viscount and Viscountess are once again playing croquet on the Bridgerton estate with the family that seems to have a flair for dramatic love stories...

