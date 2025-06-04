Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Ginny & Georgia season 3 will be released on Netflix on June 5th. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

They're baaaaack! Our fave chaotic mother daughter duo Ginny and Georgia Miller are now just hours from returning to our screens but what time does Ginny & Georgia season 3 actually come out on Netflix?

Picking up immediately after Georgia's shock arrest over the death of Tom Fuller, season 3 of the Netflix series will dive straight in to the chaos left behind in her wake.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday June 5th at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of Ginny & Georgia season 3 release times across various time zones.

What time does Ginny & Georgia season 3 come out on Netflix?

Does Georgia go to prison in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Picture: Netflix

Ginny & Georgia season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Ginny & Georgia season 3 comes out on Thursday 5th June at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (GMT). For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 9AM (CET).

Here are the Ginny & Georgia season 3 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Watch the Ginny & Georgia season 3 trailer

Ginny & Georgia season 3 plot: Does Georgia go to prison?

The official synopsis for Ginny & Georgia season 3 reads: "Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding — ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this.

"Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove — is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?"

Of course, the last we saw of Georgia was her being ushered into the back of a police car. At the end of season 2, Georgia killed Tom Fuller who was in a terminal coma. Will she actually go to prison for it though?

Speaking to Tudum, creator Sarah Lampert said: "Season 3 is our most ambitious and explosive season yet. Going into it, we knew our core driving force isn’t the plot twists and turns, but the emotional truth of these two women. We care about these characters, they are messy and complicated and real, and that’s why we’re invested in the wild season they’re about to go through."

Antonia Gentry also teased: "We see a new side of Ginny where she’s really coming into her own, and accepting her decisions and standing by them, and making hard choices, but not being riddled with guilt or shame."

Do Ginny and Marcus get back together in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

As usual, there are 10 brand new episodes of Ginny & Georgia coming our way – and yes, they're all dropping at once. You won't have to wait for a Part 2 to drop here!

Here's all 10 episodes and the episode titles:

Episode 1: 'This Wouldn’t Even Be a Podcast'

Episode 2: 'Beep Beep Freaking Beep'

Episode 3: 'Friends Can Dance'

Episode 4: 'The Bitch Is Back'

Episode 5: 'Boom Goes the Dynamite'

Episode 6: 'At Least It Can’t Get Worse'

Episode 7: 'That’s Wild'

Episode 8: 'Is That a Packed Lunch?'

Episode 9: 'It’s Time for My Solo'

Episode 10: 'Monsters'

