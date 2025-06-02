Exclusive

Exclusive: JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes. Picture: Global / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Speaking to Capital Buzz, JoJo Siwa confirmed her relationship with Chris Hughes after meeting on Big Brother.

The 22-year-old performer made waves when she went into the Celebrity Big Brother house alongside the likes of Mickey Rourke, Danny Beard and Love Island alum Chris Hughes.

Fans watched JoJo form a connection with Chris in real time. Despite coming from completely different worlds, they became the best of friends.

Since the pair left the show, the world has had its eyes on their every move trying to determine whether things remained platonic between them or if they'd officially crossed the line into a romance after JoJo split from her partner Kath Ebbs.

Even though the pair were papped kissing on holiday in Mexico they remained super vague about whether or not they were in a relationship during interviews - until now.

JoJo and Chris are now officially in a relationship. Picture: Instagram

In an interview with the House of Cavani, Chris remained ambiguous about his relationship status describing it as "happy". He said: "Happy, that's my relationship status. It's happy... It's just happy.

Content with his response, he added: "That's good. Yeah I'm happy with that."

But in a chat with our sister brand Capital Buzz, JoJo was much more clear about her relationship status, confirming that she is in fact in a relationship with the former Love Island star.

During 'Portrait Mode' (which will come to Global Player and Capital Buzz's socials soon), JoJo was asked if there was anything she'd said in her career that she'd want to take back.

JoJo Siwa confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

She revealed that she'd like to take back when she famously answered, "Dream guest on my podcast?!" during a red carpet interview.

The 'Karma' singer went on to detail how she had to explain the moment step by step to Chris recently but before, she clarified: "I’m sure it’s no secret to people, I am in a lovely relationship with a sweet boy named Christopher Hughes."

She said she had to explain it to Chris a couple of days ago, adding: "So we're deep into this."

This comes after Chris shared yet another intimate snap of JoJo on his Snapchat which sent fans into meltdown. "I felt like I was interrupting something [rolling with laughter emoji]," one fan said on TikTok.

Another said: "Omg did we just walking in on them? [crying emoji]."

Chris shared a snap of him and JoJo on his Snapchat. Picture: Snapchat

Elsewhere, today JoJo did confirm that things are no longer platonic between her and Chris.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: "It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way."

