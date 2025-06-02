Exclusive

Exclusive: JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

2 June 2025, 12:42 | Updated: 2 June 2025, 12:46

JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa finally confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes. Picture: Global / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Speaking to Capital Buzz, JoJo Siwa confirmed her relationship with Chris Hughes after meeting on Big Brother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 22-year-old performer made waves when she went into the Celebrity Big Brother house alongside the likes of Mickey Rourke, Danny Beard and Love Island alum Chris Hughes.

Fans watched JoJo form a connection with Chris in real time. Despite coming from completely different worlds, they became the best of friends.

Since the pair left the show, the world has had its eyes on their every move trying to determine whether things remained platonic between them or if they'd officially crossed the line into a romance after JoJo split from her partner Kath Ebbs.

Even though the pair were papped kissing on holiday in Mexico they remained super vague about whether or not they were in a relationship during interviews - until now.

JoJo and Chris have been getting close
JoJo and Chris are now officially in a relationship. Picture: Instagram

In an interview with the House of Cavani, Chris remained ambiguous about his relationship status describing it as "happy". He said: "Happy, that's my relationship status. It's happy... It's just happy.

Content with his response, he added: "That's good. Yeah I'm happy with that."

But in a chat with our sister brand Capital Buzz, JoJo was much more clear about her relationship status, confirming that she is in fact in a relationship with the former Love Island star.

During 'Portrait Mode' (which will come to Global Player and Capital Buzz's socials soon), JoJo was asked if there was anything she'd said in her career that she'd want to take back.

JoJo Siwa confirms she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes

She revealed that she'd like to take back when she famously answered, "Dream guest on my podcast?!" during a red carpet interview.

The 'Karma' singer went on to detail how she had to explain the moment step by step to Chris recently but before, she clarified: "I’m sure it’s no secret to people, I am in a lovely relationship with a sweet boy named Christopher Hughes."

She said she had to explain it to Chris a couple of days ago, adding: "So we're deep into this."

This comes after Chris shared yet another intimate snap of JoJo on his Snapchat which sent fans into meltdown. "I felt like I was interrupting something [rolling with laughter emoji]," one fan said on TikTok.

Another said: "Omg did we just walking in on them? [crying emoji]."

Chris shared a snap of him and JoJo on his Snapchat
Chris shared a snap of him and JoJo on his Snapchat. Picture: Snapchat

Elsewhere, today JoJo did confirm that things are no longer platonic between her and Chris.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: "It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way."

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

All the former Love Island star returning for 10-year anniversary special

'Love Island: A Decade of Love' full lineup revealed

Love Island

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault tracks: Song titles, theories and collaboration predictions

Taylor Swift

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' come out? All the 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' clues so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has bought back her masters.

Taylor Swift reveals she bought back her masters in emotional message to fans

JoJo Siwa admitted her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa reveals her "favourite thing" about Chris Hughes in latest relationship update

Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time'

Love Island's Casey 'is returning to the villa for a fourth time' after Gabby split

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits