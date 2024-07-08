Margot Robbie’s Due Date And Baby Details So Far

Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first baby with Tom Ackerley. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first baby together! Here’s what we know so far on the ‘Barbie’ star’s pregnancy details including her possible due date.

Actress Margot Robbie, 34, is pregnant with her first baby, eight years after marrying her film producer husband Tom Ackerley.

The couple are yet to directly address the news themselves, but multiple sources have confirmed they’re expecting their first child to People magazine after pictures emerged of Margot proudly displaying her baby bump during a holiday to Lake Como.

In an interview with Radio Times in 2019, Margot called out society’s expectations on women to get pregnant as soon as they’re married.

She said: “I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one?'"

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are expecting their first baby. Picture: Getty

The couple have successfully kept their relationship out of the spotlight and, understandably, are likely to keep her pregnancy private too.

We’ll update this page on any updates Margot shares about her pregnancy, and in the meantime here’s are the details we know so far.

Margot Robbie was pictured in Lake Como displaying her blossoming baby bump. Picture: Getty

When is Margot Robbie’s due date?

It’s not known when Margot’s first baby is due, but generally women tend to wait until they’re past the three-month mark to share their happy news.

Margot was pictured displaying her blossoming bump on holiday in Lake Como earlier in July, so if she was around three months pregnant then, we can estimate she’s due to give birth right at the end of 2024 or at the start of 2025.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley got married in 2016. Picture: Getty

Is Margot Robbie having a baby boy or girl?

Margot hasn’t yet addressed her pregnancy, let alone confirmed if she’s having a boy or girl – they may even choose to keep it a surprise – so this information remains under wraps at the time of writing.

Regardless, all that matters is the baby has a healthy and safe arrival into the world.

Does Margot Robbie have a name for her baby?

Margot and her husband haven’t discussed baby names and are unlikely to, given the private nature of their relationship. The actress keeps her life off of social media too, so we’re unlikely to see her dropping hints in the form of emojis any time soon.

