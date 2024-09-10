Who Is Margot Robbie's Husband? Get To Know Tom Ackerley Including Age, Acting Roles & More

Meet Margot Robbie's husband. Picture: Getty

Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first child! Yes her and her husband are expecting... but who is her husband?

Actress Margot Robbie stole our hearts when she played Barbie in the biggest film of 2023, Barbie. So, of course everyone is buzzing that 'mother' is pregnant with her first child.

Margot's pregnancy was confirmed in July 2024 when she was holidaying with her husband Tom Ackerley, who has been her colleague on many projects.

Margot and Tom were recently spotted on the My Old Ass red carpet, a film which they both co-produced. Margot's blossoming bump was on full show as she stunned in a grey body-con dress.

As we await the arrival of their first child it's only natural that Barbie, The Wolf Of Wall Street and Suicide Squad fans want to know more about the man who stole Margot's heart. Here's what you need to know.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have been married for 8 years
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have been married for 8 years. Picture: Getty

How did Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley meet?

According to People, Margot and Tom met back in 2013 when Margot was playing a supporting role in Suite Francaise.

Tom was working on the movie as an assistant director and the two quickly became close friends. In 2014, they made the decision to live together, but not alone, as they moved in with five other friends who were also working on the project.

Speaking to Vogue, Margot explained her early feelings for Tom, saying: "We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot.

"Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"

How old is Tom Ackerley and where is he from?

Tom, who's full name is Thomas Francis Michael Ackerley, is 34 years old. He and his wife Margot were both born in 1990.

The director, actor and producer is from England, specifically Surrey.

Tom Ackerley at the "My Old Ass" premiere
Tom Ackerley at the "My Old Ass" premiere. Picture: Getty

When did Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley get married?

The couple, who are now expecting their first child, tied the knot in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay.

Ahead of the wedding they never announced their engagement and kept their relationship very private. They only started to pose together on red carpets or show any form of PDA once they were married.

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley at Wimbledon
Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

What films have Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley worked on together?

Margot and Tom have founded their own production company LuckyChap Entertainment but prior to this they worked on other productions together, which is how they met.

LuckyChap has produced movies like Barbie, I, Tonya, Saltburn, My Old Ass, and Promising Young Woman to name a few.

When they first met in 2013 they were both working on a World War 2 franchise, but this was before Margot's producing days.

What films has Tom Ackerley acted in?

As a teen Tom was an extra in Harry Potter films; Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Since his wizardry days, Tom has worked on the production side of TV and film, first starting out as a runner and making his way up to the big producer roles we've seen of late.

