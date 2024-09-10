Margot Robbie Gets Special Nickname After First Pregnant Red Carpet Appearance

Margot Robbie attended her first red carpet since 'confirming' her pregnancy. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

It might have been silly before, but now Margot Robbie is literally Mother!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

For the first time since it was confirmed that Margot Robbie was pregnant with her husband Tom Ackerley, Margot stepped onto a red carpet.

On September 9th 2024 the Barbie actress was in Beverly Hills for the premiere of a brand new film My Old Ass, staring Dance Moms prodigy Maddie Ziegler. Margot worked as a producer on the film alongside her husband Tom, Josey McNamara and Steven Rales.

Margot Robbie produced 'My Old Ass'. Picture: Getty

Of course Margot stole the show as she walked the red carpet with the cast and her blossoming baby bump, which was on full display as she stunned in a grey body-con dress.

Naturally, fans were beside themselves when they saw her glowing, some weeks into her pregnancy now, with a bump which has had some onlookers convinced she's having twins.

So under videos and pictures of Margot the comments where flooded with fans calling her 'Mother!' which holds a whole new meaning now that she's pregnant with her first child. People have been dropping the 'mother (literally)' a lot too.

pregnancy looks so good on margot robbie ♡ pic.twitter.com/PjiwR2KvMm — ໊ (@addictionmargot) September 10, 2024

Ever since she was first seen with a bump fans have been calling her 'Mother', with one saying "Margot Robbie the mother that you are" over recent pictures of her in a bikini.

Another fan said: "Margot robbie is really becoming a MOTHER… we all gonna be aunts and uncles."

And a less chilled fan wrote: "THE WORLD IS HEALING BECAUSE MARGOT ROBBIE (CANCER) IS PREGNANT MOTHER IS REALLY COOKING A BUN IN THE OVEN."

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

There isn't a known due date for Margot's baby just yet, but generally parents tend to wait until they’re past the three-month mark to share their happy news.

Margot was first pictured displaying her blossoming bump on holiday in Lake Como in July, so if she was around three months pregnant then, we can estimate she’s due to give birth right at the end of 2024 or at the start of 2025.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.