Margot Robbie Expecting Her First Child As Pregnancy Is 'Confirmed'

8 July 2024, 09:33 | Updated: 8 July 2024, 16:17

Margot Robbie 'pregnant' with her first child
Margot Robbie 'pregnant' with her first child. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Barbie star Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are reportedly expecting their first child, as sources claim she is pregnant.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The flawless Margot Robbie, 34, is said to be expecting her first child!

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the Barbie star was seen baring her midriff during a holiday in Lake Como with her husband Tom Ackerley, 34.

The pictures showed Margot sporting, what looked like, a perfect baby bump and now multiple People sources have confirmed that she is, in fact, pregnant.

Margot Robbie has been 'confirmed' pregnant
Margot Robbie has been 'confirmed' pregnant. Picture: Getty

People said: "Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the Barbie star, 34, and husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first baby."

However representatives for them both have not yet responded with a comment.

The Suicide Squad star and her film producer and actor hubby Tom married in 2016 after they met in 2013. Their wedding was a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay.

The couple are co-producers on a number of projects, including Promising Young Woman, through their production company LuckyCap Entertainment.

Tom and Margot were also producers on the blockbuster movie Barbie, in which Margot starred as Barbie.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are 'expecting their first child'
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are 'expecting their first child'. Picture: Getty

In June Tom spoke to The Sunday Times about how he and his wife balance their personal and professional lives.

He said: "[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]. It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."

Congratulations Margot and Tom we are so happy for you!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first baby with Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie’s Due Date And Baby Details So Far

Uma has reportedly left the villa after shock dumping

Why Did Uma Jammeh Leave Love Island?

Love Island

Does Rhaenys Die In House of The Dragon? Eve Best Hints Her Time In The Show Isn't Over

Does Rhaenys Die In House of The Dragon? Eve Best Hints Her Time In The Show Isn't Over

TV & Film

Love Island's 'film fest' kicked off

Love Island Bosses Left A Key Moment Out Of Movie Night

Love Island

Did Aegon Die In House of The Dragon? Aemond's Attack Is Completely Different In The Books

Does Aegon Die In House of The Dragon? Aemond's Attack Is Completely Different In The Books

TV & Film

One islander has reportedly walked out of the villa

Love Island Fan Favourite Quits The Show After Dramatic Dumping

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits