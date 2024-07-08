Margot Robbie Expecting Her First Child As Pregnancy Is 'Confirmed'

Margot Robbie 'pregnant' with her first child. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Barbie star Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are reportedly expecting their first child, as sources claim she is pregnant.

The flawless Margot Robbie, 34, is said to be expecting her first child!

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the Barbie star was seen baring her midriff during a holiday in Lake Como with her husband Tom Ackerley, 34.

The pictures showed Margot sporting, what looked like, a perfect baby bump and now multiple People sources have confirmed that she is, in fact, pregnant.

Margot Robbie has been 'confirmed' pregnant. Picture: Getty

People said: "Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the Barbie star, 34, and husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first baby."

However representatives for them both have not yet responded with a comment.

The Suicide Squad star and her film producer and actor hubby Tom married in 2016 after they met in 2013. Their wedding was a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay.

The couple are co-producers on a number of projects, including Promising Young Woman, through their production company LuckyCap Entertainment.

Tom and Margot were also producers on the blockbuster movie Barbie, in which Margot starred as Barbie.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are 'expecting their first child'. Picture: Getty

In June Tom spoke to The Sunday Times about how he and his wife balance their personal and professional lives.

He said: "[We spend] 24 hours a day [together]. It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."

Congratulations Margot and Tom we are so happy for you!

