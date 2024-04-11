Margot Robbie On Board To Produce A 'Monopoly Movie'

11 April 2024, 14:02

Margot Robbie's production company has signed to make a Monopoly film
Margot Robbie's production company has signed to make a Monopoly film. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Move over Barbie, Margot Robbie’s production company has signed on to make a Monopoly movie based on the iconic board game!

Oh, you thought making the highest-grossing film of 2023 was going to be it? Wrong, Margot Robbie has just gotten started.

Not only has Mattel announced they have at least 14 more films based on their toys lined up, such as Polly Pockets, American Girl and Uno but after the success of Barbie, it’s been announced that Margot’s production company LuckyChap is set to produce a Monopoly film.

Margot’s production company already has films like Barbie, Saltburn, Promising Young Woman and I, Tonya under its belt, but adding Monopoly to its repertoire is no doubt going to result in another blockbuster hit.

The film has reportedly been in development for over a decade and alongside LuckyChap, Hasbro Entertainment have a hand in producing.

LuckyChap saw huge success with their Barbie movie in 2023
LuckyChap saw huge success with their Barbie movie in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Variety, Margot revealed, "We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has.

"I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

She’s picked well, Monopoly is considered one of the most iconic board games in the world. Not only does it have the nostalgia element attached to it (who didn’t have furiously competitive game nights with their family that resulted in an upturned board?), but the game itself has been adapted into countless versions to cater to every niche demographic.

Margot Robbie brought on Greta Gerwig to direct Barbie
Margot Robbie brought on Greta Gerwig to direct Barbie. Picture: Getty

According to Lionsgate, Monopoly had a jaw-dropping 99% global brand awareness, not only that but it’s available for purchase in over 100 countries in the world and it’s sold almost half a billion copies since 1935. The numbers spoke for themselves.

Zev Foreman, head of film for Hasbro Entertainment, spoke at CinemaCon saying, "As one of the most iconic games in the world, Monopoly provides an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities."

If you’re not familiar with the board game, firstly; where have you been? Secondly, it’s an addictive and captivating capitalist nightmare. The game encourages its players to buy up land, build up property and charge exorbitant rent to grow and amass wealth. Perfect for all ages 8+.

Monopoly is considered one of the most iconic board games in the world
Monopoly is considered one of the most iconic board games in the world. Picture: Alamy

It was apparently patented in 1904 by, ironically, a left-wing feminist named Lizzy Magie and she originally named it the 'Landlord’s Game.'

However, it wasn’t until 20 years later when the game was remarketed as Monopoly, during America’s Great Depression, that it kicked off after a supposed unemployed salesman was re-credited with its invention.

Call Margot, we need Barbie on the case because something about that reeks of the patriarchy.

Although that would be an excellent story, it’s not clear how Margot, LuckyChap and Hasbro have planned to create the narrative. Will it be about the conception of the game? Will it be like Barbie, and be set in the world of the board game?

Monopoly was rebranded in the 1930's to the game as we know it today
Monopoly was rebranded in the 1930's to the game as we know it today. Picture: Getty

Whilst no one involved has been ready to share the details, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson confirmed that LuckyChap has “a clear point of view” for the upcoming “Monopoly” movie.

Also speaking at CinemaCon, Adam stated, “I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap.”

“They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

