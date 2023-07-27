Mattel Are Making 14 More Movies Including 'Polly Pocket', 'Uno' And 'Barney'

Mattel Film execs plan to make more movies after Barbie's success. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Mattel is planning on making 14 more movies around its toy franchises following the success of 'Barbie'.

A Mattel cinematic universe is on its way as execs at the toymaker outline their projects hot on the heels of the Barbie movie – and stars like Tom Hanks and Lily Collins are already lined up.

Variety reports 14 Mattel properties are in development, including Polly Pocket, Thomas and Friends and American Girl.

Fans already want a sequel to Barbie, but director Greta Gerwig has said she’s not yet thinking about a follow-up.

After the film’s success in its debut – where it made $380 million worldwide in five days – Mattel are unsurprisingly keen to open up a whole new Barbie world.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend Barbie premiere

Lily Collins will play Polly Pocket. Picture: Getty

“Everybody hopes that when you create a movie that there is going to be a franchise,” producer Robbie Brenner told Variety. “That’s the hope — that it goes on and on and it’s a gift that keeps giving. But, in this day and age, you just want to get the first one right.”

While fans hope for a Barbie sequel, here are the other toys Mattel Film execs have confirmed are movies in the making:

Barney

Polly Pocket

Hot Wheels

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots

American Girl

Magic 8 Ball

Masters of the Universe

Major Matt Mason

Uno

Matchbox

Wishbone

Thomas & Friends

View Master

Christmas Balloon

Tom Hanks has signed up for a Mattel movie. Picture: Getty

An 'adult' film about Barney will be produced by Daniel Kaluuya. Picture: Alamy

Daniel Kaluuya is the producer behind Barney, which will be a live-action film. Mattel execs have described it as being ‘more adult with adult themes – a little bit off-kilter.’

Polly Pocket will star Lily Collins while Lena Dunham will write and direct what’s being described as a family comedy.

Brenner said of the project: “It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future.”

Meanwhile, Hot Wheels will be brought to life in a film featuring cars, monster trucks and motorbikes which the producers are calling ‘grounded and gritty’ with ‘real characters you can relate to.’

A movie about card game Uno is in the works. Picture: Alamy

A movie about Polly Pocket is in Mattel's future plans. Picture: Alamy

It will be produced by J.J. Abrams, the man behind the recent Star Wars films, Super 8 and Star Trek (2009).

Tom Hanks is another A-list name lined up for Mattel’s projects; he’ll star as Major Matt Mason, the action figure from the 1960s who lives and works on the moon.

There’s little information on Magic 8 Ball, but Variety report it will ‘probably be a PG-13 thriller.’

