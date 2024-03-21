Margot Robbie’s ‘Sims’ Movie And Everything We Know

Margot Robbie's production company are making The Sims into a movie. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Margot Robbie keeps making millenials’ dreams come true, first with the Barbie movie and now with a Sims movie.

If The Sims dominated your childhood like the rest of us, you’ll want to read on about the movie Margot Robbie is reportedly making.

The Sims remains one of the biggest titles in computer gaming so it’s a surprise that it’s only now getting a film adaptation and we're already predicting it to have a Barbie-movie feel to it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Acklely’s production company, Lucky Chap, are producing a Sims movie along with Vertigo Entertainment and Kate Herron, who will also co-write the screenplay.

Here’s what we know about The Sims movie so far.

Margot Robbie's production company are across the Sims movie production. Picture: Getty

When is The Sims movie coming out?

The Sims movie is in its very early stages, with the adaptation yet to even be picked up by a studio. This means it could be a couple of years before it comes out.

We’ll update this page with any more news that emerges around the release date.

The Sims is one of the most popular games in the computing world. Picture: Alamy

What will The Sims movie be about?

It’s not yet known what The Sims movie plot will be, but if you saw Barbie when it came out last year it may have a similar feel. The computer game has no narrative, something the player has complete control over even down to what their Sims look like, who they talk to, what they eat and what jobs they do.

Similarly, Barbie has an endless choice of careers and her narrative is too up to the game player. With Margot at the helm of The Sims movie, we’re guessing The Sims characters will gain consciousness at some point in the story. Think Free Guy but with less villains.

Fans said they could see Rachel Zegler as Bella Goth. Picture: Getty

Who is in The Sims movie?

A cast is yet to be decided for The Sims movie given the early stages production discussions are in. However, over on X, formerly Twitter, Bella Goth has been trending as fans discuss which actress should play the character who’s appeared in the game since its early versions.

Sydney Sweeney and Rachel Zegler's names appear to be high on fans' lists, while others suggested Katy Perry in honour of the iconic video of her singing Simlish.

