By Kathryn Knight

Margot Robbie and the ‘Barbie’ movie are the talk of the internet right now, and her makeup needs a moment just as much as the incredible outfits.

Margot Robbie and her Barbie co-stars, including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and Issa Rae have officially begun their promo for the biggest movie of the year and the stars are everywhere we look.

The star-studded cast have been showing up at almost every city across the world in recent days as they prepare for the film to premiere on 21st July and in fitting with the movie’s theme, the actors have been dressed accordingly.

Margot touched down in her motherland Australia this weekend for the Vogue x Barbie party in yet another stunning outfit, a glittering pink vintage Versace mini dress, and her makeup matched beautifully.

Margot Robbie wore subtly shimmering natural makeup to the Vogue X Barbie event. Picture: Getty

Artist to the stars Pati Dubroff, who also did Sofia Richie’s wedding makeup, is the woman behind Margot’s shimmering minimalist lewk so we headed straight to Pati’s TikTok to get a breakdown of the products she used.

After applying her base and brows, Pati showed us exactly how she created Margot’s makeup, which consisted of a natural summery glow with subtly sparkly eyes.

Just like Sofia, Pati is a fan of Nudestix and used the shade ‘Sun Kissed’ on Margot at the Vogue event for that rosy glow we all desire.

The eyes were the focal point here, with a bisque shade used as a base while a soft brick colour from Byredo was used to amp up the warm rouge.

Margot Robbie attends the Barbie Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Getty

Margot Robbie wowed in Versace at the Vogue X Barbie event. Picture: Getty

Pati then applied a metallic gold in the centre of the lid for a sparkling pop to match Margot’s dress, before cleaning up with concealer to cover any glitter that may have escaped.

Chanel is a staple in Pati’s makeup bag so she went on to use Le Volume mascara on her upper and lower lids, advising ‘a good coat of mascara.’

She returned with more blush, using Makeup by Mario’s ‘Perfect Pink’ on the apples of her cheeks.

Matching the pout to the cheeks, Pati used Sunnies Face lipstick in Fluff Balm: Perfect Mauve, using it more as a stain, before completing the look with her favourite DIBS lip liner.

Here’s a list of the products Pati used on Margot at the Vogue X Barbie event:

Nudeestix blush in ‘Sun Kissed’.

Byredo eyeshadow

Chanel Le Volume mascara

Makeup by Mario blush in Think Pink

Sunnies Face lipstick in Fluff Balm Perfect Mauve

Dibs liner

