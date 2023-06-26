Sofia Richie Just Listed All Her Bridal Makeup Products Including One Drugstore Classic

26 June 2023, 17:34

Sofia Richie recreates her wedding day makeup

By Kathryn Knight

Yes, we are still talking about Sofia Richie’s wedding.

Sofia Richie Grainge has recreated her wedding day makeup, listing all the products she and makeup artist Pati Dubroff used before she walked down the aisle.

The newly-declared ‘It Girl’ of the moment got married in April in a fairytale wedding in the South of France and it became an occasion the internet remained obsessed with ever since.

Two months on Sofia took to TikTok to recreate her wedding day makeup, listing all the products her makeup artist Pati Dubroff used, and included drugstore classic Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara – which is only £9.99 – a far cry from Sofia’s Chanel-filled makeup bag.

All The Details On Sofia Richie’s Three Dreamy Chanel Wedding Dresses

Sofia Richie recreated her wedding day makeup
Sofia Richie recreated her wedding day makeup. Picture: Sofia Richie/Instagram
Sofia Richie's wedding was the talk of spring
Sofia Richie's wedding was the talk of spring. Picture: Sofia Richie/Instagram

Beginning her tutorial on TikTok, Sofia said of her wedding day makeup look: “I really wanted something timeless, not too heavy. Obviously covering up any blemishes but keeping it super simple on my skin.”

Sofia’s bridal look made Nudestix – the brand of which she's Beauty Director – go viral back in April so naturally she whipped the product back out again for her blush, in shade ‘Picante’.

She also listed the array of stunning Chanel products she used on the big day, from a glowy base to a natural shimmering eyeshadow.

Here’s what Sofia used to recreate her wedding day makeup in her recent TikToks:

  • Nudestix - Bondi Bae
  • Nudestix Picante
  • Chanel highlighter - Baume Essentiel
  • Chanel eyeshadow palette - Les 4 Ombres
  • Physicians Formula - Butter Bronzer
  • Laura Mercier - loose setting powder
  • Chanel lipstick - 928 Pink Delight Rouge Coco Bomb

And here’s Pati’s tutorial of Sofia’s wedding day makeup:

In Pati’s video – filmed soon after the wedding of the year – she revealed a few products Sofia missed off in her recap, such as the Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer and Chanel eyeshadow liner Stilo Ombre et Contour in Shade 12, which is, unsurprisingly, sold out.

She did however reveal the game-changing lip combo used on Sofia's pout.

Brb while we completely overhaul our makeup bags.

